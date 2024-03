Delaware County Property Transfers

9170 Gramford St, Columbus, Lucas, Harvey D & Robin V To: Porter, Henry J & Tamara S, $380,000

225 Overtrick Dr, Delaware, Harrington, Maqsood Nasir & Rachel Lynn To: Davidson, Clayton Douglas & Monica Lynne, $332,000

7042 Ashford Way, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Belgikar, Sachin, Surykant & Sakshi, Sachin, $456,840

6195 State Route 3, Sunbury, Huntington National Bank Trustee To: Schnars, Luke & Jamie, $1,640,000

5562 Jessica Ln, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Holleron, Jennifer, $484,625

1151 Ashford Ct, Westerville, Tyler, Danielle A & Robert S To: Perry, Christopher & Kathleen, $595,000

501 Ely Ct, Powell, Wynsen, Mary & David A To: Stacho, Aryn & Sean, $550,000

310 Roloson Rd, Delaware, Wiford, Daniel L Jr & Mary A To: Vanderbilt, Kayle & Mark, $820,000

605 Fairland Dr, Sunbury, Niehus, Katherine A To: Wilson, Ryan, $405,000

37 Greenhedge Cir, Delaware, Watson, Ellen L Trustee To: Herrmann, Charles W & Sue E Trustees, $277,000

150 N Sandusky St, Delaware, Heald, Teresa A To: Zupancic, Caitlin Reeves & Hivelyjoshua, Robert, $165,000

1338 Bowtown Rd, Delaware, Ford, Carol Ann To: Jim Gill Properties Ii Llc, $250,000

5554 Hickory Dr, Lewis Center, Heinold Fred Thomas To: Kenric Fine Homes Llc, $125,204

68 Park Knoll Pl, Powell, Harris Etta Mae Trustee To: Clymer Gerald & Deborah, $512,000