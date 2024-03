Delaware County Property Transfers

460 Park Vista Dr, Delaware, Dr Horton Indiana Llc To: Tertuliani, Ian Patrick & Mia Anne Suemoto, $424,900

419 Greenland Pass, Delaware, Dr Horton Indiana Llc To: Tarach, Wendy, $422,900

273 Windemere Cir, Westerville, Mcalister, Maureen P & Lajeunesse, Eileen Maloney To: Davis, Brett E & Julia, $270,000

5571 Comet View Way, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Patrick, Kyle D & Nichole, $561,000

5150 Bluffton Way, Delaware, Epcon River Bluff Llc To: Cousar, Donald & Lisa M, $699,685

6243 Boone Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Saha, Shikha, $493,620

1712 Maple Heights Dr, Delaware, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Wiseman, Chadwick & Angela, $636,967

3644 Panhandle Rd, Delaware, Bochard, Keith & Lori To: Runyon, Nichole Marie & Bert Rand Jr, $509,000

3254 Logsdon Loop, Delaware, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Karra, Pradeep Kumar Reddy & Choudhury Puneeta, $664,938

681 Hidden Springs Dr, Lewis Center, Borgert, Robert C To: Rudraraju, Bhaskara & Padmavathis, Vijaya, $242,500

136 Overtrick Dr, Delaware, Haught, Todd R To: Denoi, Douglas & Hurt, Lauren A, $339,900

6164 Brookview Manor Dr, Galena, Reynolds, John D & Melissa R To: Lee, Michael & Linda, $735,000