Delaware County Property Transfers

6175 Wingstem St, Westerville, Vo, Van Hong & Tran Lee To: Vo, Joan, $261,700

7118 Old Liberty Rd, Powell, Brown, Michelle L To: Discovery Land Ltd, $490,000

6455 Bromfield Dr, Westerville, Hinton, Donald L III To: Starud, Erik Sebastian Torsell & Albertson, Sara, $597,000

4300 Deer Run Ct, Dublin, Deer Run Land Llc To: Lot 20 Properties Llc, $730,000

5191 Fairlane Dr, Powell, Meyers, Jan To: Tebbano, Patrick Nicholas & Nicole Marie, $504,900

356 Aylesbury Dr, Westerville, Salisbury, Jessica L To: Hudgins, Jay Parker & Patel, Archana, $457,950

2687 Russell Woods Dr, Delaware, Berlin Manor One Llc To: Fischer Homes Columbus II Llc, $157,400

2213 Oakhurst Dr, Delaware, Op Spe Phx1 Llc To: Brown, Stephen II & Natalie, $384,900

5160 Bluffton Way, Delaware, Epcon River Bluff Llc To: Haskins, Michael R & Charlotte Sue, $709,070

2588 Bellgrove Pl, Delaware, D R Horton Indiana Llc To: O Hair, Patrick J & Mcgruder O Hair Catherine, $579,900

6787 Lake Trail Dr, Westerville, Abraham, Tara M Trustee To: Ross, Roger & Maureen, $2,450,000

4380 Baker St, Radnor, Raymond Financial Services Inc To: Buckeye Barnes Properties Llc, $72,000

5135 Manor Ridge Ct, Westerville, Haight, Richard & Jaclyn To: Ibarra @4, $675,000

6367 Tussic Street Rd, Westerville, Herrmann, Thomas A & Lisa A Trustees To: Robinson, Derek J & Amy L, $250,000

4708 Greyson Dr, Powell, Flory, John F & Sharyl A To: Chappell, David & Dershaw, Laura, $565,000