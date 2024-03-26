Free global leadership talk at OWU

Abercrombie-Winstanley

Ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley, president of the Middle East Policy Council and the former chief diversity and inclusion officer at the U.S. Department of State, will discuss “Shaping Organizational Culture: The Ethical Imperative in Global Leadership” when she speaks April 1 at Ohio Wesleyan University.

Abercrombie-Winstanley will speak at 7:30 p.m. April 1 in Benes Room B inside OWU’s Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Her free presentation is Ohio Wesleyan’s 2023-2024 Heisler Business Ethics Lecture, sponsored by The Woltemade Center for Economics, Business and Entrepreneurship.

A former ambassador to the Republic of Malta, Abercrombie-Winstanley will invite attendees to embark on a transformative journey that illuminates the ethical dimensions of diversity, equity, and inclusion in international diplomacy and corporate arenas.

She will provide insights into the ethical imperative of forging connections and breaking barriers, empowering audience members to lead with integrity and empathy on a global stage. Abercrombie-Winstanley also will share the tools and mindset needed for listeners to become “equitable leaders who champion fairness and justice in all aspects of their professional endeavors.”

Ohio Wesleyan’s annual Heisler Business Ethics Lecture is funded by the Heisler Family Endowment for the Study of Ethics, which honors university graduates James Heisler, Class of 1938; Robert Heisler, Class of 1942; and Bruce Heisler, Class of 1949.

The lecture is sponsored by The Woltemade Center for Economics, Business and Entrepreneurship, which seeks to enhance academic programming and provide students with real-world opportunities to create future business and world leaders. The lecture is presented by The Woltemade Center in collaboration with the Palmer Global Scholars Program, a competitive program that supports OWU students passionate about global issues.

Learn more about the Palmer Global Scholars Program at www.owu.edu/globalscholars and more about the Heisler Lecture and The Woltemade Center at www.owu.edu/woltemade.

