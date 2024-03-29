Golden Eagles cruise past Punchers

Big Walnut’s Eli Helton tracks a bunt out of the batter’s box during the first inning of Thursday’s non-league showdown against visiting Mifflin. Ben Stroup | The Gazette

The Punchers never stood a puncher’s chance as the Big Walnut baseball team rolled to a lopsided non-league win Thursday night in Sunbury.

The Golden Eagles (2-0) plated 10 runs in the first inning to put Mifflin into an early hole. After adding four more in the second, they used a 10-run third to end things early and account for the 25-0 final.

Eli Helton sparked the offense from the leadoff spot, scoring a game-best five runs. Nolan Buirley and Trey Kaylor had triples while Jax Lawrence, Eli Couser and Nick Weiss all had doubles, Lawrence with a pair.

Couser finished a perfect 3-for-3 at the dish with a game-best four RBI while Lawrence knocked in three.

Jordan Shicks earned the win on the mound, walking two and striking out two more in three scoreless innings of work.

Delaware Hayes 6, Saluda 3

The Pacers picked up their first win of the young season, doubling up the Tigers in non-league action Thursday.

Hayes (1-1) broke the scoring seal when Preston Simon laced a two-out double to right to chase home Colin Milligan in the top of the second inning.

Saluda, a team out of South Carolina, evened things up with a run in the third, but the Pacers used back-to-back two-run innings in the fourth and fifth to gain some separation.

Hayes had five players — Caleb Rowe, Eyan Teegardin, Tank Tompkins, Milligan and Simon — with two hits apiece. Simon had a team-leading two RBI.

Landon Green picked up the win on the mound, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out six and walking just two in 5.1 innings of action.

Delaware Christian 13, Shekinah Christian 3, 5 inn.

Josh Ross had a big night, hitting a home run and knocking in a game-high four to lead the Eagles to a dominant win over the visiting Flames in Thursday’s league opener in Delaware.

After Shekinah scored three times in the top of the first, DCS (1-1) answered with three runs of its own in the bottom half.

Caden Beck scored on a double off the bat of Drew Hobbs to get his team on the board, while Hobbs scored on a single by Ross and Ross came home on a fielder’s choice.

The Flames stopped scoring after that and, well, the Eagles didn’t. Delaware Christian added five more runs in the second inning, another in the third and two each in the fourth and fifth to seal the deal.

Hobbs and Ross had two hits apiece while Beck earned the win on the mound, allowing three runs on three hits while walking two and striking out 10 in five innings of work.

Olentangy Berlin 15, Anthony Wayne 0, 5 inn.

The Bears capped a perfect spring trip with a statement win, blanking the Generals in five inning Thursday afternoon.

Berlin (3-0) scored all four times in went to the plate, including seven times in the second. The Bears, who led 9-0 after two, added three runs in the third and three more in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Daniel Barreca, Parker McDaniels and Lucas Patrick led the charge with three hits each. Other standouts included Baret Spencer, who knocked in four runs; and Patrick and Alejandro Aguilar, who scored three runs apiece.

Jack Showalter earned the win on the mound, allowing just three hits in three scoreless innings of work.