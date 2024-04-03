Three things on my mind recently

It’s time to think of writing something for this week. I have a couple of ideas. They are about Belly Busters, the pizza place where we go. And also about getting older as these months seem to be passing by faster and faster. And I’ll have to add to those two things that my computer is not working very well.

So, I’ll start with a place called Belly Busters. Yes, it’s a real place we have been going to for a long time now. It’s a pizza place in Waldo. We first heard about it several years ago. You will have to agree that the name catches your eye, and you can remember it easily.

The pizzas are really good. They will make you one with only tomatoes and pineapple if that is your choice. It’s mine, so I know it’s good. George has lots of different stuff put on his every time. We call and order and then go get it because we live out of their delivery area. Not a problem.

It was interesting when they showed us what all they put in their large tossed salad. Everything, and a lot of it. A whole lot! And one of the dressings you can get is called “garbage dressing,” and we think it is the best. We have gotten to know the owner who calls us his grandparents or is it his kids? We also know some of the employees, especially a guy named Bryce. When we first met him, he was not yet out of high school, and so have gotten to know him well in our time with him. Besides, he likes reading my articles.

Now, my thoughts on getting older. They seem to be multiplying as the days go by now. I have been a person who likes to walk, so I try to do some walking every day. And I have done it for years. But, what is happening more and more now is that I can’t remember the name of anyone or almost anything, anymore. If I had a nickel for every time I have asked George what someone’s name is, I would be a rich person.

In the reading I have done, they always say that as we get older, we can’t remember the names of anything that is a person, a place or a thing. (They each come under the heading of being a noun.) And I am hitting every one of them.

Now I come to my computer. This is the second one I have had in the last 20 years. It came with this desk that my son-in-law made for me when I retired back at the end of 2004. He died back in 2006, yet almost every day, when I look at this beautiful cherry wood, I think of him. So, as long as our daughter is able to fix my computer, I’ll hang on to it and hope for the best. Even though I haven’t gotten a new one, it wasn’t very long ago that the company changed how almost everything is done on this one. But I stuck to it and suffered through all of the changes. I hope they never do that again!

The above are the three things I have been thinking about in the last couple of days. I know I will always be concerned about my aging process. It’s more important than the pizza I eat or my frustration with this computer. So, I looked through one of my quote books and found this on by Jessica Somers:

“If I had just one wish,

I’d visit younger days.

And tell the younger me

It all works out OK.”

Kay E. Conklin is a retired Delaware County recorder who served four terms. She graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University with a degree in sociology and anthropology.