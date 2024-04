Delaware County Property Transfers

5170 Somerset , Westerville, Mendiratta, Nikhil & Sachdev, Shubra To: Ferrall, Douglas & Beth, $566,500

2750 Cannon Cir, Lewis Center, Kibler, James E & Bavette To: Collart, Joseph, $690,000

400 Park Vista Dr, Delaware, Dr Horton Indiana Llc To: Ys Homes Llc, $414,900

7562 Wild Mint Ct, Westerville, Braun, David P & Cheryl A To: Williams, Ruth L, $811,000

229 Center St, Ashley, Alutol, Adbalsalam To: Carmichael, Courtney, $191,700

233 Stonhope Dr, Delaware, Diep, Linh To: Huston, Judson David & Stefanie, $396,000

528 Meadow View Dr, Powell, Ruff, Stacey @ 6 To: Tadikonda, John, $381,000

142 Arezzo Ct, Delaware, Terra Alta Llc To: Rockford Homes Inc, $98,000

119 Arezzo Ct, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Rzepecki, Glenn Robert & Anna Mae, $620,356

662 Big Stone Dr, Sunbury, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Arnold, Jason P & Breka L, $531,680

730 Habitat Way, Sunbury, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Arbogast, Megan, $573,850