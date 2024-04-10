Arena Fair to stage Broadway musical revue

Arena Fair Theater Co., Delaware’s community theater, kicks off its 2024 season on Friday, April 12, with “Spring Into Broadway,” a musical revue of hit numbers from shows throughout the company’s history, and some that have yet to be staged.

Talented singers from around Delaware County, and from other parts of central Ohio, will take the stage at the Willis Theater Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights at 7 p.m. and Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. As a thank you to the community that supported the organization through pandemic streamed radio plays and back onto the stage with live theater, adult tickets for this show are $10, a 50% discount from other productions, and children under 12 may attend for free.

The revue, led by longtime Arena Fair Music Director Brian White, features songs from various periods of Broadway’s storied history, including “The Sound of Music,” “Into the Woods,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “The Man of La Mancha,” “Cats,” “West Side Story,” “1776,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Les Miserables,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” and more.

The show will also feature a special preview of Arena Fair’s next production, “The Music Man,” which will be on the stage at Willis June 21-23. William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,” Nov. 7-9, and a radio play version of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” Dec. 6-8 will round out the year. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online in advance at www.arenafair.com.

Submitted by Arena Fair Theater.