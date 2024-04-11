Golden Eagles continue perfect start

Big Walnut’s Eli Couser scores during the first inning of game earlier this season in Sunbury. The Golden Eagles are off to an 8-0 start. Ben Stroup | The Gazette

The Big Walnut baseball team continued its red-hot start to the season Wednesday, blanking host Westerville South 9-0 thanks in part to four first-inning runs and a complete-game, two-hit shutout from Nick Weiss on the mound.

The Golden Eagles went to work early.

After Eli Helton and Brady Taylor, the first two batters of the game, were both hit by pitches, Eli Couser connected on a sacrifice fly to plate what proved to be the only run Big Walnut would need.

The Eagles kept adding, though, Trey Kaylor doubled to double the lead and, after another hit batter, Adam Wilhelm doubled to score two more.

Big Walnut (8-0), which outhit South 12-2, added a run in the second, two in the third and single tallies in the fourth and sixth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Weiss took care of the rest. He allowed just the two hits while striking out eight over the course of his seven innings of work.

Helton, Taylor, Kaylor, Wilhelm and Stanford led the charge at the plate, finishing with two hits apiece.

Olentangy 15, Hilliard Darby 5, 6 inn.

The Braves used a pair of big innings — plating five runs in the first and nine in the fourth — to cruise to a six-inning win over the visiting Panthers Wednesday in Lewis Center.

Carter Hire, Andrew O’Rielley, Rocco Bucci and Kaden Gebhardt led Olentangy (3-4) at the dish, finishing with two hits apiece.

Andrew Leech scored a game-best three runs while Max Rhoads picked up the win on the mound, striking out four in 2.2 innings of hitless relief.

Westerville North 5, Delaware Hayes 0

Eyan Teegardin had a pair of hits, but the Pacers weren’t able to manage much else from the plate en route to an OCC setback at the hands of the visiting Warriors Wednesday night in Delaware.

Things were tight until the seventh, when North plated four runs to turn a one-run game into the eventual five-run spread at the end.

Landon Green suffered the setback on the mound for Hayes (3-5), allowing five runs, four earned, on six hits while striking out eight.

SOFTBALL

Bri Upchurch finished with four hits, three runs and two RBI to lead Buckeye Valley to an 18-11 win in a slugfest with host Worthington Christian Wednesday night.

After the Barons (5-3) scored five runs in the top half of the first, the Warriors answered with four in the bottom half.

Fortunately for BV, it kept scoring.

The Barons, who trailed by a run heading into the sixth, scored eight times in the sixth and another two in the seventh to seal the deal.

Audrey Condit and Lauren Haunhorst backed Upchurch with three hits and two RBI apiece.

Condit earned the win in the circle, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out two and walking two in 2.2 innings of relief.

Delaware Hayes 13, Franklin Heights 0, 5 inn.

Bronwynn Leighty tossed a complete-game one-hitter as the Pacers (7-4-1) rolled to a lopsided league win over the host Falcons Wednesday night.

Leighty struck out six and walked just two.

The offense, thanks in part to 2-for-2 performances from Taylor Flynn and McKenna Coleman, took care of the rest. Flynn and Coleman each knocked in a pair of runs, as did Lizzy Gould.