Favorite sayings from quote book

In the last article I wrote, I closed by using a quote I had found in one of my quote books. Since several persons commented on how much they liked it, I decided to use all quotes for this week.

1. To catch people doing good and to talk about it in attention-captivating ways is a far superior hobby to complaining. Your new goal is to go as long as you can without uttering a negative word.

— Libra horoscope of Jan. 1, 2015.

2. After nourishment, shelter and companionship, Stories are the thing we need most in the world.

— Phillip Pullman

3. Eight foods you should eat every day: Spinach, Yogurt, Tomatoes, Carrots, Blueberries, Black Beans, Walnuts and Oats.

— Anonymous

4. The #1 cause of stress in life is to be held responsible for something of which you have no control.

— Sign on my desk at the Courthouse

5. I don’t know whether I found a rope or lost my horse.

— Sign on the wall at Cracker Barrel

6. On the 1st day of January, in the year of our Lord 1863, all persons held as slaves within anystate … shall be then, thenceforward, and forever Free.

— Abraham Lincoln

7. Optimism is going after Moby Dick in a rowboat and taking the tartar sauce with you.

— LaFern Hamlin

8. Right now, all of us are living on a giant rotating ball that spins at a rate of approximately 1000 miles per hour … This same spinning ball is hurtling around the sun at a speed of about 77,000 miles per hour.

— Aristotle

9. Beautiful young people are accidents of nature, but beautiful old people are works of art.

— Eleanor Roosevelt

10. I learned that a smile is an inexpensive way to improve your looks.

— Andy Rooney

11. 75% of our health care money is caused by our food we eat.

— Dr. Oz

12. It is more important to know what kind of patient has a disease, than what kindof disease a patient has.

— Hippocrates

13. It takes up to 2,000 times more energy to produce a bottle of water than to run the faucet.

— “Real Simple” magazine

14. Laughter is the sensation of feeling good all over, but showing it principally in one spot.

— Josh Billings

15. We did not change as we grew older, we just became more clearly ourselves.

— Lynn Hall

16. Life’s disappointments are harder to take when you don’t know any swear words.

— Calvin & Hobbes

17. Hearing takes attention and energy, and it’s tiring to do it all day long.

— Delaware Speech and Hearing Center

18. The doors we open and close each day decide the lives we live.

— Flora Whitmore

19. My doctor told me that if I went to buy cigarettes, I should also stop and pick out a casket.

— Susan Hayne

20. Know the true value of time; snatch, seize and enjoy every moment of it!

— Lord Chesterfield

Kay E. Conklin is a retired Delaware County recorder who served four terms. She graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University with a degree in sociology and anthropology.