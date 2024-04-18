Regional Planning Commission remains busy

The Delaware Regional Planning Commission’s first meeting of 2024 took place on Jan. 25.

Final plats were approved for Sara Crossing, a 49-acre subdivision on two lots in Liberty Township; and two lots on 2.6 acres in Berkshire Township fronting Eastwind Drive. The latter creates a new developable commercial lot next to a hotel. The former is on the south side of Hyatts Road and west of Sawmill Parkway, “and will be a development with 231 multi-family units,” the minutes said.

Liberty Trace section 4 in Liberty Township was granted an additional two-year extension for 23 single-family residential lots by Pulte Homes due to installing two stream culvert crossings. Staff felt this “is a legitimate request and will not negatively impact neighboring properties or developments. The extension would not only not be detrimental to public health but would actually result in a more environmentally sound project.”

General amendments to Berlin Township’s Zoning Resolution were approved. Berlin representative Meghan Raehll “thanked staff for their expedited review and expertise,” minutes said. “She feels the changes are critical and helps the township to modernize their zoning while staying true to the identity of the township.”

DCRPC staff was working on updates to Liberty and Troy townships’ comprehensive plans.

Unlimited Storage, LLC sought to have 5.2 acres in Berkshire Township rezoned from Planned Recreational and Commercial District to Planned Industrial District “for the development of self-storage units and outdoor parking” at 326 Carters Corner Road. Staff recommended denial of the request, and that is how the DCRPC voted.

There was also a discussion of the commission’s statistics for 2023 compared to the previous 10 years. DCRPC also hosted a township zoning inspector meeting on Jan. 30.

The DCRPC’s Technical Review Committee met on Feb. 20, receiving subdivision applications for Peachblow Aquatics & Commercial Center on 10 acres in Berlin Township; and Marigold (formerly known as Aldeia) on 39.4 acres in Orange Township. The committee next met on March 19, receiving subdivision applications for Ambrose common access driveway, three lots on 11 acres in Kingston Township; and Hastilow Subdivision, two lots on 12 acres in Trenton Township.

The commission next met on Feb. 29. Staff recommended approval of projects for Peachblow Aquatics, tabling the Marigold subdivision project, and approval of Ninja Express, two lots on 5.2 acres in Orange Township.

Also at that meeting, final plat approval was recommended for The Ravines at Hoover, 56 lots on 42.8 acres in Genoa Township; and Orange Summit Communities, two lots on 48.7 acres in Orange Township. The latter will include 400 units at the southeast corner of U.S. 23 North and Shanahan Road.

Extensions were recommended for Emil’s Way in Orange Township, Hidden Creek Estates in Berkshire Township, and Berlin Meadows in Berlin Township. Sketch plans were seen for a common access driveway on four lots on 10.7 acres in Brown Township. Staff was working with Berkshire and Harlem townships on their zoning resolutions. “Staff is starting to work on background material toward an updated of the 2016 Plan” for Shawnee Hills.

Zoning code text amendments were recommended for Berkshire Township; rezonings of two acres in Harlem Township, and staff split on rezonings of two different projects in Concord Township.

The commission then met on March 28. At that meeting, final plats were approved for section four phase A of Cheshire Woods, 34 lots on 55 acres in Berkshire Township (in both Big Walnut and Olentangy school districts); and section four of Howard Farms, 17 lots on 7.3 acres in Berlin Township south of Cheshire Road and east of Hayden Drive.

Extensions were approved for the Brown Township driveway; Evans Farm section six in Orange Township; Berlin Bluffs in Berlin Township; and Nelson Farms North in Liberty Township. Sketch plans for two common access driveways on Beacom Road in Kingston Township were shown. There was an informal chat with Radnor Township about their zoning resolution.

Zoning resolution text amendments for Troy Township, and rezoning of Pickups Plus Cars in Orange Township, were also approved; as were preliminary approvals of subdivision projects for Ambrose driveway in Kingston; Marigold in Orange; and Hastilow in Trenton.

