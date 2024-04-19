OWU women’s lacrosse ties wins record

Senior attacker Nicole Klabus and sophomore midfielder Sam Frary scored 3 goals apiece during an 8-0 run that put the Ohio Wesleyan women’s lacrosse team ahead to stay in a 15-9 North Coast Athletic Conference win over Wittenberg on Wednesday in Springfield.

The win not only kept the Bishops in a tie for first place in the NCAC standings at 4-0, but was Ohio Wesleyan’s 12th of the season, tying the school record set in 1991 and equaled in 2005, 2006, and 2022, as well as the school regular-season wins mark set in 1991 and matched in 2006 and 2022.

Senior midfielder Sophia DelGallo scored in the opening minute of the game and Frary followed with a goal less than a minute after that for an early 2-0 Bishop lead, but the Tigers turned the tables with scores from Jessica Flick and Sophia Meek to even the game midway through the first period.

Klabus set up junior attacker Casey Conklin on a score to put the Bishops ahead and kick off the decisive 8-0 run, then Frary and Klabus scored goals :37 apart before Frary converted an 8-meter shot in the closing minutes of the first quarter.

Sophomore midfielder Tiffany Trinh opened the second-quarter scoring before Klabus and Frary connected on free-position shots, and Klabus closed out the Bishop run with a goal midway through the quarter for a 10-2 Ohio Wesleyan lead.

The Tigers rallied to within 12-7 as Anna Roller and Flick each scored twice, but DelGallo scored during the final seconds of the third period to end that run, and the teams traded goals during the fourth quarter.

Klabus and Frary scored 4 goals apiece, and DelGallo added 3 goals. Junior Abby Markowitz recorded 3 saves during the first 34-plus minutes, and freshman Grace Lilly finished the game in the Ohio Wesleyan crease.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Freshman attacker Wade Beckstrom scored back-to-back goals to kick off a 10-0 run that sent Ohio Wesleyan on its way to a 12-3 North Coast Athletic Conference win over Wooster on Wednesday in Wooster.

The win kept Ohio Wesleyan in a tie for first place in the NCAC standings at 6-0.

Beckstrom found junior attacker Spencer Amacher for a goal that gave the Bishops an early lead, but the Fighting Scots countered with scores from Will Fink and Ben Byars to take a 2-1 lead midway through the first quarter.

Beckstrom scored just over a minute later to tie the game at 2, then added a goal at the 1:17 mark of the period to put the Bishops ahead for good.

Ohio Wesleyan outscored Wooster, 3-0, during the second quarter, getting goals from junior attacker Carson Geier and Beckstrom before sophomore midfielder Garrett Smith beat the first-half horn with a goal for a 6-2 lead at the intermission. The Bishops outscored the Scots, 5-0, during the third quarter, with Geier adding 2 more goals and Beckstrom contributing a goal and 3 assists.

Beckstrom led the Bishops with 4 goals and 4 assists, Geier finished with 3 goals, and Amacher collected a goal and 4 assists. Junior Nathan George stopped 8 shots in the Bishop net.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.