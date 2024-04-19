Township approves development plan

GALENA — The Berkshire Township Board of Trustees approved a preliminary development plan for a property on the southeast corner of state Route 37 and Domigan Road at its special meeting back on Nov. 27, 2023.

Under new business, the minutes said of the property: “It is currently zoned Agriculture and are asking for a Planned Commercial District under Article 15 of the Berkshire Township Zoning Code. The approval will allow the zoning change so they can go forward with the expense of the balance of details to come back with their final development plan. This was reviewed and recommended for approval by the Berkshire Township Zoning Commission on Nov. 9, 2023.”

There were questions regarding parking and power lines. “It was clarified that equipment will be stored under the power line area as this area is not available for building. There will be no equipment or other items at the property line at the road and there is ample parking.”

At the Dec. 11 regular meeting, the trustees approved a contract for professional services with Neighborhood Strategies, which will revamp the Berkshire Township zoning codes and review the comprehensive plan starting Jan. 2, 2024. On May 1 of 2023, the Delaware County Board of Commissioners had granted an annexation petition of 85 acres of land in Berkshire to the city of Sunbury.

A special meeting on Dec. 28 included an executive session for interviewing potential Zoning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals candidates. At the subsequent annual organizational meeting on Jan. 8, Matt Allen was reappointed to the Zoning Commission, and Anthony Lonigro was appointed to the BZA. Both are five-year terms starting Jan. 31 and ending Jan. 31, 2029.

The regular trustees meeting followed the organizational meeting on Jan. 8. The final update of the township’s park project was presented by the Parks Committee, which recommended a three-season pavilion, playground with basketball, pickleball and tennis courts. “There will be future potential to add more areas to this park area in time,” the minutes said, and the trustees approved the project.

During the Feb. 12 trustees meeting, it was noted that Berkshire had 24.6 miles of roads, per the Ohio Department of Transportation 2023 Township Highway Mileage Certification. They also heard from Aly Hillier of the Delaware Public Health District.

The trustees are Mike Dattilo, Paul Disantis and Rod Myers. Also present are Fiscal Officer Melody George, Township Administrator Tyler Lane and meeting Secretary Donielle Owen.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak photographs and reports on stories in eastern Delaware County and surrounding areas.