Columbus Zoo hires new VP, general counsel

McIntyre

POWELL – The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is pleased to announce the hiring of Teresa McIntyre as the new vice president, general counsel. In this role, McIntyre will lead the legal department, providing strategic counsel to ensure compliance with laws and regulations while upholding the organization’s commitment to integrity and transparency.

McIntyre brings a wealth of experience in labor and employment law, litigation, and compliance management. Her extensive background includes serving as senior counsel at American Electric Power, where she developed and implemented compliance programs and policies, advised on employee relations issues, and managed litigation strategies.

“Teresa’s extensive expertise in legal affairs and compliance, coupled with her commitment to fostering a positive workplace culture and recognizing the importance of integrating DEIAB into organizational culture, will be pivotal in advancing our mission,” said Tom Schmid, president and CEO of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. “I was also impressed with Teresa’s experience in leadership training and development, a major focus area for us, as well as her passion for our mission.”

Throughout her career, McIntyre has demonstrated a strong commitment to ethical practices and has been recognized for her contributions to creating inclusive and respectful work environments. She is a member of the Ohio State Bar Association, Central Ohio Association of Corporate Counsel, Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics, and Society for Human Resource Management and has served as board member for a number of central Ohio nonprofit organizations.

“I am honored to join the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, an organization renowned for its dedication to wildlife conservation and education,” said McIntyre. “I look forward to contributing to the zoo’s continued success and helping to ensure that its operations align with legal and ethical standards.”

McIntyre holds a juris doctor from the University of Cincinnati College of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Miami University.

