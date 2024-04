Delaware County Property Transfers

35 Oldham Ct, Delaware, Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc To: Trimble, Dolores S & Bradley O, $323,954

2832 Berlin Manor Dr, Delaware, Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc To: Hofmeister, Eric & Sky, $795,409

3600 Crimson Stone Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Castle, Ryan C & Melissa A, $585,835

545 Rochdale Run, Delaware, Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc To: Leutze, Richard & Lisa, Karol, $304,948

39 Oldham Ct, Delaware, Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc To: Yates, Bethany, $315,702

7252 Holstad , Sunbury, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Schrote, Jacob R W & Rebecca N, $544,815

41 Oldham Ct, Delaware, Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc To: Claar, Christopher, $329,382

527 Rochdale Run, Delaware, Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc To: Egert, Karen Sue & Timothy Michael, $350,708

162 Silver Pine Ln, Lewis Center, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Holland, James & Lauren, $500,275

7058 Ashford Way, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Sansbury, Susan L, $484,401

1071 Goldwell Dr, Sunbury, Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc To: Zatta, Jennifer Anne, $460,000

70 Pumphrey Ter, Delaware, Smith, Scott D & Vickie L Trustee To: Woerner, Emerson Marie & Brinkerhoff, Bradford Charles, $295,000

5617 Landgate Dr, Powell, Flax, Jamie R & Laframboise, Jeffrey L To: Jaryal, Rohit & Kumari, Pinki, $651,500

572 Rochdale Run, Delaware, Colts Run Development Llc To: Smith, Thomas L Sr & Melanie Kay, $313,900

514 Rochdale Run, Delaware, Colts Run Development Llc To: Kanakamedala, Spoorthy & Nunna, Raj Kumar, $335,300