Open house to focus on future park

Pictured is the old Perfect School on North Old 3C Road in Trenton Township. Courtesy | Preservation Parks of Delaware County

SUNBURY — Preservation Parks of Delaware County is hosting a public open house on Wednesday, April 24, from 5-7 p.m. at Sunbury Town Hall, 51 Cherry St., Sunbury, in the first-floor meeting room for the public to view plans for the future Perfect Creek Park on Old 3C Road in Trenton Township.

The open house is an opportunity for the public to view the concept master plan that includes historic structures, new amenities, and habitat restoration projects on the 478-acre site. Attendees may drop in any time between 5-7 p.m. to see the plans and to speak with park district staff. There will not be a presentation, however, attendees may ask questions and leave written comments for staff consideration.

The new park consists of gently rolling topography, mature woods, two miles of streams, high-quality wetlands, and open grasslands. Major park elements being considered include Perfect-Sandel Farm, Perfect Schoolhouse, archery range, police training range, observation areas, extensive trail system, operations/maintenance facility, restored forests, shelters and restrooms.

The concept master plan will be added to the Preservation Parks website on Thursday, April 25, on the Park Development and Construction page at https://preservationparks.com/park-construction-projects/. Public comments may be emailed to [email protected].

For more information about the open house, please email [email protected] or call Senior Park Planner Matt Simpson at 740-524-8600, ext. 102.

Submitted by Preservation Parks of Delaware County.