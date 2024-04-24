Letter: ‘We can’t trust Bernie Moreno’

Not only does Bernie Moreno not deserve to be senator, but Ohioans deserve better. We deserve someone we can trust, someone who will fight for us – not someone who is just looking out for himself.

Bernie Moreno has shown us time and time again that he would put himself first. Whether it’s destroying evidence to avoid paying his employees overtime, or lying about how he started his first dealership by falsely claiming that he did it on his own and didn’t take handouts. We can’t trust Bernie Moreno. Ohioans have a clear choice in Sherrod Brown, a man with integrity with a proven record of fighting for us and standing up on our behalf.

Linda McCord

Galena