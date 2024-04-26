Barons pick up 11th win in a row

Buckeye Valley’s Jaxson Stried dives back to first base during Thursday’s CBL showdown against visiting Bishop Ready. Ben Stroup | The Gazette

The Buckeye Valley baseball team continued its sizzling stretch, picking up it’s 11th straight win with Thursday’s 6-0 triumph over visiting Bishop Ready.

The shutout, which came on the heels of a dominant 21-3 win just a day earlier, was the latest in a lengthy line of convincing league wins for the Barons, who improved to a perfect 10-0 in CBL play and haven’t lost a game all month.

BV (11-3) scored all the runs it would need in the bottom of the first. Liam Popovich started things off with a single and, an out later, Jaxson Stried and Bryson Shumate connected on back-to-back doubles to make it a 2-0 game.

The Barons left the bases loaded in the inning, but it didn’t matter. They added four insurance runs in the third and the defense and pitching took care of the rest.

Popovich and Stried led the charge with two hits apiece while Shumate had a game-high two RBI.

Wilson Brown took care of business on the mound, allowing six hits while striking out six and walking one in seven scoreless innings of work. The defense, meanwhile, made just one error behind him.

Buckeye Valley returns to action Saturday against host Bishop Hartley before returning to league play Monday against visiting Columbus Academy.

Delaware Hayes 6, Dublin Scioto 2

The Pacers picked up a key league win Thursday night in Delaware, dropping the Irish thanks in large part to a four-run third.

Hayes (8-6) added two more in the fifth before Scioto plated a pair in the sixth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Landon Green and James Bowman had two hits apiece, with Bowman adding a game-best two RBI. Caleb Rowe, Bryden Decaminada, Lucas Flack and Kyle Sanson also knocked in runs in the win.

Green got the win on the mound, allowing two unearned runs on three hits while striking out seven and walking four in 6.1 innings.

Delaware Christian 6, Tree of Life 3

Caden Beck knocked in a pair of runs and tossed a complete-game on the mound to lead the Eagles to a league win Thursday night in Delaware.

DCS (6-3) set the tone with a four-run second before adding single tallies in the third and sixth.

From Wednesday

Olentangy Berlin picked up its ninth straight win and maintained its spot atop the OCC-Cardinal Division standings with an 8-3 win over Olentangy Wednesday night.

With the game tied at one, the Bears (16-2) used a five-run third to create some breathing room.

Ascher Dent, Maddox Pulliam, Lucas Patrick and B Jehnzen led the way with two hits apiece in the win. Andrew Leech and Dominic Pirrone led Olentangy (4-11) with two hits of their own.

Also: Big Walnut 15, Westerville North 1, 5 inn.; Buckeye Valley 21, Bishop Ready 3, 5 inn.; Dublin Coffman 2, Olentangy Liberty 1; Olentangy Orange 16, Hilliard Davidson 4.