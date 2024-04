Births

The following births were reported by Grady Memorial Hospital:

• April 14 — Julia Al Raleh, daughter of Abeer Alahmad and Suhaib Al Raleh of Delaware.

• April 16 — Addaylis Merida Mateo Tomas, daughter of Juana Tomas Mateo and Rafel Merida Mateo Cristobal of Marion.

