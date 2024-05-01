Del-Co Water Company to increase rates

Del-Co Water customers will see a rise in residential water service, the company announced on Tuesday.

Effective today, the minimum fee for residential water service will increase by $3 per month along with adjustments to volumetric rates.

In a letter sent to The Gazette, the company said, “Del-Co Water Company is a nonprofit, member-owned utility that has the privilege of serving Delaware County and seven surrounding counties. Our mission is to deliver safe, reliable, high-quality drinking water to each of our valued members. It is also important that we do so in a cost-effective manner that benefits our customers.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional water services, we would like to pass on important information about upcoming changes to our rates. After careful consideration and a thorough analysis completed in partnership with a national rate expert consulting firm, it has been determined that a rate increase is necessary.”

According to the letter, the decision to increase rates was driven by several factors the company deemed “essential for maintaining and enhancing water services.” Those factors include the need for upgrades to the existing infrastructure to meet new regulations and usage patterns as well as the continuous maintenance required to ensure a consistent and uninterrupted water supply.

Del-Co Water added that it is also confronted with rising operational costs, a challenge it called “common” among utilities.

“These costs are comprised of increasing expenses associated with energy, treatment chemicals, inflation, and operational/maintenance tasks,” the letter stated.

Del-Co Water added, “The rate increase is not solely about addressing immediate needs; It is also a strategic move toward long-term sustainability. We aim to ensure that our water resources are managed effectively and remain sustainable for future generations.

“We value our members and are committed to providing a vital resource at affordable rates. Additionally, we are committed to transparency and open communication and welcome your call to our offices or encourage you to visit our website for additional information. Thank you for your understanding and continued support. Together, we are ensuring our region a secure and sustainable water future.”

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.