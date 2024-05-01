Final quarter of meetings in Brown Twp.

The last quarter of 2023 saw monthly meetings from the Brown Township Board of Trustees.

• Among the highlights for Oct. 10 was a request from the City of Delaware and the Ohio Department of Transportation to use Harris Road as a temporary route for a closure of Route 42 near Central Avenue. The trustees said no, since Harris was being repaved just prior to that closure.

• A special meeting was held Nov. 14 “to discuss park and maintenance building design and development” with representatives from MS Consultants, meeting minutes said. After discussion, the trustees approved proceeding with phase two of the project for $126,000.

• Following the special meeting, the trustees met in regular form. The Ohio Horseman’s Council wished to have a bridge over the creek and at state Route 521 and North Old State. The trustees said they needed more details before proceeding with the bridge project. In new business, there would be an informal community meeting regarding speeding on SR 521, possibly changing it to 25 mph to Bowtown Road, and 35 mph from North Old State to Leonardsburg from 521.

• A special meeting was held Nov. 21 “for the purpose of repealing the Tax Increment Financing passed on Sept. 12, 2023.” Later that day, another special meeting was held, again regarding the park and maintenance building.

• On Dec. 12, it was said in the minutes that “Berlin Township is planning on building and extending Roloson Road and they are wanting to have us consider extending into Brown Township.” The zoning report concerned noise and whether a noise ordinance could be enforced. “Troy Township has a noise ordinance,” it was noted.

A member of the Toledo Chamber of Commerce met with one of the trustees. “They wanted to get feelings/feedback about the Route 23 corridor project,” the minutes read. “There is still a push from Toledo, Canada and the northern state for a direct route to Columbus. The study won’t be finished until 2024.”

Later that evening, the 2024 organizational meeting took place. This included approving zoning fees, cemetery rates, salaries and wages.

• A final meeting meeting for 2023 was held on Dec. 27, where the trustees approved timesheets.

The trustees are Charles Miley, Connie Skinner and Gary Stegner. Also attending are Fiscal Officer Peggy Link, Zoning Inspector Steve Lisano, Road Superintendent Dan Gladman and Cemetery Sexton Beth Harp. The Township Hall is at 5555 State Route 521, Delaware.

