Sunbury man killed in crash

The Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Kingston Township.

Troopers reported Wednesday that at approximately 3:42 a.m., Stephen J. Spengler, 43, of Sunbury, was driving his gray 2013 Ford F-150 eastbound on Kilbourne Road just east of North Three B’s and K Road when he drove off the roadway and struck a tree.

Troopers said Spengler was pronounced dead at the scene, and he was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash.

The patrol said the crash remains under investigation and added that impairment and distractions are unknown at this time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Delaware County EMS and Porter Kingston Fire and EMS.