Delaware County Property Transfers

5552 Jessica Ln, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Epling, Shannon E, $553,003

3211 Logsdon Loop, Delaware, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Bernard, Stephen P & Erin P, $689,507

5496 Winterglow Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Selvaraj, Vijayaraj & Parthasarathi, Annajeyanthi, $531,640

7067 Steeplebush Ave, Westerville, Thatcher, Michael T To: Harper, Austin & Eryne, $570,000

105 Shay St, Delaware, Vergeldedios, Gelver & Nicole R To: Friesen, Trevor & Desiree, $239,900

1200 Wedgewood Ter, Westerville, Kelley, Michael W & Kimberly R To: Frederick, Tyler Anthony & Black Rhiannon, $520,000

15 Hillside Dr, Delaware, Burke, Benjamin & Natalia To: Budash, Maria & Zapolnik, Andrew, $550,000

6859 Dustin Rd, Galena, Hodgson, Cynthia & Riley B To: Black, Brent, $209,900

2238 Walnut Way, Lewis Center, Kenric Construction Inc To: Sullivan, Maureen C & Kevin F, $125,000

8480 Concord Rd, Delaware, Irelan, Thomas W & Tanya L To: Lyons, Michael G & Angela M, $1,680,000

542 Rochdale Run, Delaware, Colts Run Development Llc To: Williams, Jason S, $318,300

5375 Covington Meadows Dr, Westerville, Gonzalez, Antonio & Tina Marie To: Hartje, Andrew & Sara Ann, $410,000

8970 State Route 37 , Ostrander, Lemaster, Garrett C & Olivia P To: Sears, Jeffrey J & Lori N, $619,000

3099 Coltsbridge Dr, Lewis Center, Kimmins, Connie R To: Mclain, Ian & Walton, Kelsey, $430,000

756 Kingsmead Rd, Westerville, Price, Donna M To: Coley, Randall A & Pamela, $380,000

184 Stockard Loop, Delaware, Osborne, Ronald L Jr & Virginia L To: Reo Restorations Llc, $249,000