Great Decisions to focus on US, China trade rivalry

Friday’s Great Decisions lecture will explore the complex U.S-China trade relationship with a discussion titled “Frenemies: Understanding the U.S.-China Trade Relationship in 2024” from Ji Young Choi, Ph.D., associate professor of politics and government, Ohio Wesleyan University.

China’s economic rise in the past three decades presents a complex “great decision” for the U.S. and the world. China’s current policies of increasing the role of the state in the economy have led some U.S. policymakers to seek to deny China access to U.S. technology and investment. This is seen as a necessary corrective to decades of predatory Chinese economic policies. However, these U.S. policy options must be viewed in a bigger backdrop of continued strong trade relations between our two countries, the broader U.S. and Chinese economic presence in Asia, Africa, and the Americas, a slow-down in the PRC’s economy, a looming demographic challenge for China, and ongoing geopolitical tensions over flashpoints like the status of Taiwan and Chinese military expansion in the South China Sea. What U.S. strategic approach holds the most promise for a successful – and peaceful – future with the People’s Republic of China as we head into the second quarter of the 21st century?

The lecture will take place from noon to 1 p.m. at the William Street United Methodist Church at 28 W. William St., Delaware. Those attending are welcome to bring a brown bag lunch. Coffee and tea will be provided.

The presentation will also be broadcast over Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85158448001.

For more information, visit www.greatdecisionsofdelawareoh.com.

The Great Decisions program is a series of free, public lectures from central Ohio foreign policy experts who explore pressing international topics of the day. Sponsored by the Foreign Policy Association, Great Decisions provides a series of eight published essays around which our local presenters base their discussions each week. The presentations include audience question-and-answer periods to engage in thoughtful discussion.

Submitted by Erinn Nicley.