Ohio Wesleyan outslugs Otterbein, 11-8

Senior first baseman Dillon Ysseldyke and senior outfielder Edrick Padilla smashed home runs to help the Ohio Wesleyan baseball team build a 9-4 lead, and the Bishops went on to an 11-8 non-conference win over Otterbein on Sunday in Westerville.

The Bishops trailed, 1-0, in the top of the third when freshman third baseman Michael Malone led off with a walk. Singles by junior outfielder Sammy Stoner and fifth-year shortstop D.J. Neff tied the game, and one out later, Ysseldyke pulled a shot down the rightfield line for a 4-1 Ohio Wesleyan lead.

Otterbein answered with 3 runs in the bottom of the inning, getting RBI singles from Noah Sprowls and Brayden Quincel, to even the game at 4.

The Bishops countered in the top of the fourth as sophomore outfielder Matt Spencer led off with a double, and 2 outs later, senior catcher Tyler Monaco singled to put Ohio Wesleyan ahead to stay. Stoner walked and Neff reached on an infield single to fill the bases, and Padilla emptied them with a grand slam to right for a 9-4 Bishop lead.

Stoner delivered an RBI single and Neff followed with a run-scoring double in the seventh to increase the margin to 11-5.

The Cardinals got an RBI single by Logan Ullom and a run-scoring double from Nick Plucinski in the eighth and an RBI single from Gavin Thompson in the ninth, but that was as close as the hosts would come.

Monaco was 3-for-3 on the day, Neff went 3-for-5, and Malone finished at 2-for-4. Freshman lefthander Robert Martin pitched the first 6.1. innings, striking out 2 and walking 3, to record the win. Freshman righthander Jacob Lowery and sophomore righthander Zane Vitense preserved the lead over the final 2.2 frames.

WOMEN’S GOLF

Senior Amanda Momany led Ohio Wesleyan at the North Coast Athletic Conference tournament, hosted by Hiram College from Friday through Sunday at the Westfield Country Club’s North Course in Westfield Center, Ohio.

Denison won the tournament with a 54-hole score of 901, defeating DePauw by 13 shots. Wooster finished third at 916, followed by Wittenberg (961) and Ohio Wesleyan (1252).

DePauw’s Becky Williams carded a 77 on Sunday to win medalist honors, finishing 8 shots ahead of Wooster’s Melissa Burtscher.

Momany shot an 88 on Sunday to finish in 20th place with a 278. Momany’s 278 ties the second-best 54-hole score in the Bishop record book, equaling the total by Marie Overing in the 2018 NCAC championship.

Senior Tori Garey was 21st with a 309, junior Lily Davis finished 22nd at 330, senior Allie Crawford placed 23rd at 345, and senior Ellen Kennedy was 24th at 354.

MEN’S GOLF

Junior Chris Whelton and freshman Carson Harmon led Ohio Wesleyan at the North Coast Athletic Conference tournament Friday through Sunday at the Westfield Country Club’s North Course.

Kenyon won the tournament with a 54-hole total of 845, finishing 6 shots ahead of Wittenberg. DePauw finished third with an 861, followed by Wabash (867), Wooster (869), Denison (878), Ohio Wesleyan (891), and Hiram (943).

Wittenberg’s J.F. Aber turned in a 71 on Sunday to win medalist honors with a 205, finishing 4 shots ahead of Kenyon’s Jaiden Koonar and DePauw’s Max Brown.

Whelton shot a 71 on Sunday to join Harmon in a tie for 23rd place in the individual standings at 222.

Sophomore Gavin Stutz tied for 28th place at 224, junior Isaac Henry finished 34th at 230, and senior Payne Johnson placed 35th at 231.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.