DCDL programs to focus on Alzheimer’s, dementia

Fowles

Thank you for reading our “Back to Basics” series over the past several weeks. I received great feedback from many loyal readers. Now that our basics have been covered, we’ll return to your regularly scheduled Delaware County District Library “Glad You Asked” column.

Looking through the programs that we have at the Delaware County District Library, you’ll frequently see programs fitting into a general “health and wellness” category. This month, we continue to welcome the local Alzheimer’s Association to our community rooms for their knowledgeable associates to hold conversations and teach the community about the spectrum of dementia. We’ll also honor the “Month of Hope: A Cancer Awareness Event.”

Next week, on May 15, join us for “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia” at the Liberty Branch Library from 2-3 p.m. Attendees will learn the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, including stages, risk factors, research, and FDA-approved treatments.

Dementia is a general term for a decline in mental ability severe enough to interfere with daily life, while Alzheimer’s is a specific disease. Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia. Learning about the two terms and the difference between them is important and can empower individuals living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia, their families and their caregivers with the necessary knowledge.

On Thursday, May 23, the Orange Branch Library will reconvene its regular meeting of the men’s Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group. This group meets from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. in the Orange Branch Community Room every fourth Thursday of the month. This group is specifically for men caring for someone living with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia.

Support groups create a safe, confidential, supportive environment or community and a chance for participants to develop informal mutual support and social relationships. They also educate and inform participants about dementia and help participants develop methods and skills to solve problems. All support groups are facilitated by trained individuals.

At the end of the month, the Alzheimer’s Association will host “Dementia Conversations” on Thursday, May 30 from 6-7 p.m. in the Orange Branch Library. This program will offer tips on how to have honest and caring conversations about common issues such as going to the doctor, driving, and financial plans for people living with dementia.

When someone shows signs of dementia, it’s time to talk. Often, conversations with family about changing behaviors can be challenging and uncomfortable. Topics covered in the program will include going to the doctor, deciding when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans.

The Alzheimer’s Association® provides care and support to those affected by Alzheimer’s and all other dementia through free, high-quality education programs. To attend any of these free programs, visit www.delawarelibrary.org for registration details.

Throughout the month of May, the Delaware Main Library is holding space to honor those who have fought or are still fighting cancer through “Month of Hope.” This event allows the public to add friends or loved ones to our list of honor, pick up cancer-coping and prevention tips, and send cards to someone they know in the midst of their fight. The list of honor will display the honorees’ names or initials along with the colored ribbon corresponding to their affected cancer diagnosis.

The wall of honorees will give visual representation of our loved ones afflicted by cancer just in time for National Cancer Survivors Day, held on June 2 this year. Forms to add your honorees are available at the Delaware Main Library, or you can fill out the form online at www.delawarelibrary.org.

In honor of National Cancer Survivors Day, here are some titles that may be inspirational to you or your loved ones. Ask your local librarians for more recommendations, based on your specific needs, or try an online catalog search by list to see what other librarians across the country have curated.

• “Beat Cancer Daily: 365 Days of Inspiration, Encouragement, and Action Steps to Survive and Thrive” by Chris Wark. This daily devotional offers nuggets of scripture, inspiration, encouragement, and actions for surviving life’s difficult storms. No matter the challenges you face, your soul is naturally resilient and has the ability to prosper—mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually.

• “The Cancer Code: A Revolutionary New Understanding of a Medical Mystery” by Jason Fung. Fung explains what cancer is, how it manifests, and why it is so challenging to treat. He identifies the medical community’s many missteps in cancer research, and provides a new paradigm for dealing with cancer, with recommendations for what we can do to create a hostile soil for this dangerous seed.

• “What to Eat During Cancer Treatment: More than 130 Recipes to Help You Cope” by Jeanne Besser. Offers evidence-based research and clinical information about the seven most common eating-related side effects of cancer treatment—nausea, diarrhea, constipation, trouble swallowing, sore mouth, unintentional weight loss, and taste alterations—and the foods to eat when these side effects occur.

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at [email protected]. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!