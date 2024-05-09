Delaware County Property Transfers

1217 Rivercrest Dr, Delaware, Cotter, Karl To: Langford, Nicolas Cole, $170,599
2886 Berlin Manor Dr, Delaware, Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc To: Chhetri, Nabin & Bista, Deepa, $910,727
530 Rochdale Run, Delaware, Colts Run Development Llc To: Swartzel, Betty, $334,900
2254 Dates St, Delaware, Megown, Christopher & Emily To: Tillou, Keith & Carolyn, $360,000
465 Westgreen Ln, Westerville, Kaffenberger, Joseph A To: Sowle, Mark Mckeeth & Lesley Ann Co Trustees, $305,000
6754 Arbor View Ct, Powell, Vanderlind, Becky L Trustee To: Sorrell, Paris C, $544,000
5778 Braymoore Dr, Galena, Hoffmann, John R & Mary Linn To: Karn Kingdom Llc, $499,500
165 Fieldcrest Dr, Delaware, D Innocente David Herman To: Cottingim, Johnathon & Oglesby, Meredith M, $340,000
7431 Kerfield Dr, Galena, Hoge, Stefanie & Brandon To: Hawks, Aaron Michael & Taylor Nicole, $639,000
154 Flowering Meadow Dr, Delaware, D R Horton Indiana Llc To: Kirby, Eric Steven & Oquendo, Carmen Ella, $435,510
5030 Regional Pl, Powell, Lin, Youwei & Bechler, Alexander K To: Edwards, Trent & Kelley, $545,000
240 W Central Ave, Delaware, Cassidy, Mary Fran To: Terada, Minoru, $351,780
8923 Marchbank Ln, Lewis Center, Pack, James M & Holley, Keith M To: Yasasvi Realty Llc, $410,000
3642 S Old 3c Hwy, Galena, Grooms, Joan G Trustee To: Hetland, Erin, $343,000
2253 Meadowshire Rd, Galena, Tector, Thomas & Hunt, Daryn V To: Tate, Brandon Alexander & Pazaropoulos, Angela Marie, $615,000
1943 Parklawn Dr, Lewis Center, Snelling, Brenda M To: Williams, Jill E, $570,000
15067 Woodtown Rd, Sunbury, Borror, Kendra Kay & Michael William To: Baas, Larry B & Annmarie E, $722,000
Mitchell Ln, Ostrander, Invest4u Ltd To: Flinn, Regan D & Hans, Christian, $175,000