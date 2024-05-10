Roads remain focus in Harlem Twp.

GALENA — The Harlem Township Board of Trustees met on July 19, 2023, stating it had reached out to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office regarding filing an injunction against American Electric Power “to stop them from potentially acquiring permanent easement across properties in Harlem Township through eminent domain.” The board was told an injunction could be filed by property owners, but it would be difficult for them to win, “especially in situations involving public utilities.”

• A special meeting on July 24 was recessed and reconvened on July 28. Among other matters, it was discussed whether the township use YouTube or Zoom for its meetings.

• On Aug. 16, the trustees approved a resolution lowering the speed limit on Lewis Road (Township Road 38) from 55 mph to 40 mph between state Route 37 and Green Cook Road (T.R. 29).

• During a special meeting on Sept. 7, the trustees approved applying for Ohio Public Works Commission funds for improvements to Montgomery Road for about a mile from Center Village to South County Line roads. The project is estimated at nearly $300,000.

• A regular meeting on Sept. 20 was recessed until Sept. 27, which included residents’ request for the township to take over a roadway in the Watts subdivision on Gorsuch Road.

• The trustees approved replacing a culvert on Evans Road at their meeting on Oct. 18.

• At the Nov. 15 meeting, the trustees approved replacing flag poles at Fancher and Maple Grove cemeteries. The age to drive fire apparatus was lowered from 21 to 18.

• The 2024 Road Improvement Program through the Delaware County Engineer’s Office was approved by the trustees on Dec. 20. This includes a second asphalt overlay on Gorsuch Road, crack sealing on Center Village Road and a 1.5” overlay on Ivy Ridge Place, all at a cost of $245,600. Also, the Maintenance Department has 65.76 tons of road salt in the salt shed.

• The trustees met on Dec. 27, where they went into executive session. After about an hour, they recessed to reconvene two days later.

• Finally, on Dec. 29, the board met for a final time in 2023. After another executive session, it moved to appoint Otis Bandy III as acting maintenance supervisor.

