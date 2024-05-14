DPHD awards micro grants

The Delaware Public Health District’s (DPHD) Community Health Division announced May 7 the funding award winners for the 2024 Healthy Communities Micro Grant program. The micro grant program received 12 project proposals from different communities and organizations around the county that reflect the interests and goals of promoting healthy eating and active living in the county.

“This year’s opportunity exceeded expectations, with substantial requests for funding that were far beyond the $25,000 in available funds,” said Josie Bonnette, DPHD community health specialist. “Due to the limited funds and competitive project proposals, it took the volunteer review team, and the DPHD Community Health Division incredibly careful consideration to award the projects.”

Funded projects include: Berkshire Township, “QR F.I.T” Trail System; Boardman Arts Park, outdoor drinking fountain; Grace Clinic of Delaware, community garden; Kingston Township, Community Park amenities; Ohio State Parks Foundation, accessible kayak launch at Alum Creek State Park; Ostrander Youth Athletic Association, phase 2 walking trail; Oxford Township, pet waste stations; Preservation Parks of Delaware County, FLEX Trail Updates; and Recreation Unlimited Foundation, universal adaptive paddling seats for canoes.

The micro grant program’s main purpose is to increase health equity by improving access to healthy foods and increasing engagement in physical activity through collaboration, partnerships, and community engagement with a goal of preventing and improving chronic diseases. The program also functions to further the mission of The Partnership for a Healthy Delaware County (The Partnership) in supporting the implementation of the 2023-2028 Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP), and subsequent Delaware County CHIP cycles.

For more information about the CHC program or ways to get involved with The Partnership or the Delaware County CHIP, please contact Josie Bonnette at [email protected].

This story was submitted by the Delaware Public Health District.