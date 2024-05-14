Sunbury committee hears financial matters

SUNBURY — The city’s Finance Committee meets monthly in council chambers an hour prior to the City Council meetings. Here’s an overview of 2024’s meetings to date:

• On Jan. 17, representatives “from OpenGov gave a presentation and overview of the application,” meeting minutes said.

• Finance Clerk Jessica Henrich was appointed compliance officer at the meeting on Feb. 21.

• New/unfinished business on March 20 included recent changes in state tax laws, plans for a multi-use trail at Big Walnut Intermediate School that would connect to Price Ponds subdivision, fiber network advisory services, and writing off “a budget variance that cannot be reconciled and has existed since March 2023,” minutes said.

The committee consists of council members Damin Cappel, Cindi Cooper, Molly Drayer, John Grumney, David Martin, Murray Neff and Mayor Joe St. John. Also present are Director of Finance Dana Steffan, Director of Law David Brehm, City Administrator Daryl Hennessy, and Clerk of Council Amber Swain.

The city’s Services Committee most recently met on April 3, going over the site plan for Columbus/Granville streets parking lot.

“The proposed parking lot design will accommodate 36 parking spaces, including some specifically designed for motorcycles and golf carts,” meeting minutes said.

Also at the meeting, there was an update on storm water issues that had closed South Galena Road temporarily, along with a water reuse hydrology study.

The committee currently consists of Cappel, Drayer, Grumney and St. John. Hennessy, City Engineer Dan Whited, and Swain are also in attendance. They meet in the Town Hall.

As for recent weather-related events in the city, Delaware County Emergency Management said a tornado warning had been issued the evening of May 7. A tornado watch was also issued the evening of April 17.

The city’s Facebook page also had this post:

“Following the tornadoes from March 14th, FEMA has issued a Major Disaster Declaration for Delaware County. This will make available funding to support homeowners, renters, and business owners who sustained losses from that storm. Individuals and business owners may begin applying for assistance by calling 1-800-621-3362 or by registering online at https://disasterassistance.gov/.”

