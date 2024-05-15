List of questions to think about

Recently, I found a list of 75 questions in my desk. I don’t remember where they would have come from.

They aren’t really all questions exactly; some are just asking you to draw a picture or to tell about an experience. I decided to pick out 25 to use for today’s article. Maybe you can find out something interesting.

1. What was your favorite place to go with your family when you were young?

2. Can you remember your favorite teacher and tell something special about them?

3. What kinds of foods do you consider your “picnic food”? Where do you like to go to eat them?

4. Tell about the most wonderful thing that ever happened to you.

5. What were your best and worst subjects in elementary school? In middle school? In high school?

6. Tell your favorite joke or about something that makes you laugh.

7. What can frighten you the most and why?

8. What do books mean to you?

9. Do you have a favorite author? Who? Why?

10. Describe the role of reading in your life.

11. What is your favorite food? When you cook for your family, what do you enjoy making?

12. Write a want ad that describes your mother, your father.

13. Tell about a fishing or hunting experience.

14. What job are you sorry you never pursued?

15. What was your very first job with a paycheck?

16. Tell about your mother’s job, and your grandmother’s job. How did you feel about your parents’ work?

17. What are some of your jobs at home?

18. What do you think about television? Tell about it.

19. Did you have a favorite television show as a teen? Or radio show.

20. If you can change any part of yourself, what would it be?

21. Draw a picture of something you fear.

22. Have you ever stood up for something you believe, even when it was very hard? Tell about it.

23. Describe and draw a picture of your favorite birthday present.

24. What is your favorite Halloween memory?

25. Tell about family traditions of Christmas, birthdays, graduations, Thanksgiving.

I need to stop here. Of the 75, these are my favorite first 25. I think these could come under the heading of “getting to know someone better.” My suggestion is that you get some people together and discuss the answers to these questions, and you will learn a lot more than you knew before. Enjoy!

Kay E. Conklin is a retired Delaware County recorder who served four terms. She graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University with a degree in sociology and anthropology.