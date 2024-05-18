DCDL awards staff favorites for student art

Pictured is Haley McCrea’s “Scrappy the Polar Bear,” which was awarded first place by staff at the Delaware County District Library. Courtesy | DCDL Pictured is Haley McCrea’s “Metal Anglerfish,” which was awarded second place by staff at the Delaware County District Library. Courtesy | DCDL Pictured is Emi Blanton’s “Origami Assemblage,” which was awarded third place by staff at the Delaware County District Library. Courtesy | DCDL

The Delaware County District Library (DCDL) and Delaware County school systems collaborated for the annual student art showcase at the Delaware Main Library. The showcase was held in conjunction with the Delaware Arts Festival, which is being held this weekend.

In addition to the Delaware Arts Festival Committee awarding the students’ work, the Delaware library staff also awards first, second, and third place Staff Picks.

The DCDL staff awarded first place and a cash prize to Haley McCrea from Olentangy High School for “Scrappy the Polar Bear,” a ceramic sculpture of a polar bear covered with fabric scraps. Haley McCrea also claimed the second place title and a cash prize for “Metal Anglerfish,” a light-up metallic sculpture of the iconic, luminescent deep-sea fish. Third place and a cash prize went to Emi Blanton from Olentangy Liberty High School for “Origami Assemblage,” a lighthouse scene created from a book and origamied book pages.

Individuals viewing the showcase at the Delaware Main Library will see ribbons on the student artwork from both the DCDL Staff Picks and the Delaware Arts Festival panel. The full show will remain at the library through mid-day Monday, May 20.

Submitted by the Delaware County District Library.