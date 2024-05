Delaware County Property Transfers

2969 Breezewood Ln, Galena, Boggs, Jason M & Wendy L To: Kraft, Aaron M & Lisa K, $825,000

527 Pisa Loop, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Jakileti, Shravan Kumar & Jalagam, Sneha, $489,100

230 Wyman Lake Dr, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Madpuwar, Parag & Bodpalliwar, Swati, $586,940

1197 Rivercrest Dr, Delaware, Landacre, Orena R To: Bowling, Logan, $145,000

348 Abbotsbury Ct, Westerville, Strand, Katelyn To: Saunders, Steven, $352,000

251 Baldwin Ct, Westerville, Zitron, Kyle & Sweltic, Summer To: Zitron, Kyle, $233,250

6555 Condit Rd, Centerburg, Curmode, Gabrielle @ 3 To: Beard, Bradley N & Wolfe, Kaylee M, $400,000

4490 Marilyn Dr, Lewis Center, Offerpad Spe Borrower A Llc To: Gandhi, Samrat, $431,000

2175 Thea Ln, Powell, 365land Llc To: Merriss, Daniel & Mary Elizabeth, $210,000

2227 Thea Ln, Powell, 365land Llc To: Stjohn, Benjamin & Kassandra, $210,000

7088 Ashford Way, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Sarkar, Bodhisatta & Luthra, Parul, $459,900

3714 Old Glory Loop, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Aldhaheri, M Dawood & Sabeh, Ayat, $493,730

117 Maple Crest Dr, Lewis Center, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Devanarayanan, Balaji Ponnu & Chakravarthy, Swathi Lakshmi, $493,700

3771 Old Glory Loop, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Singh, Gaurav Kumar & Nanda, Shilpi, $532,820

4591 Hickory Rock Dr, Powell, Schultz Justin & Melissa To: Irish Property Holdings Llc, $867,000

9265 Marysville Rd, Ostrander, Pointers Place Llc To: Sasso Standerwick And Wagner Llc, $690,000

98 Lakes At Cheshire Dr, Delaware, Marella, Radhika & Karusala, Purna Jyothi To: Mubarak, Sami & Hamed, Haneen, $259,900

133 W Winter St, Delaware, Camelab Llc To: Hamilton, John & Amanda Marie, $620,000

865 Saffron Dr, Sunbury, Weiss, James Trustee To: Mcnutt, Michael Spencer & Sonia, $469,800

205 Winter Hill Pl, Powell, Mallampalli, Venkata N & Dannavarapu, Prasad To: Mack, Tyler Thomas & Stidhem, Pollyann Christine, $483,000

3019 Steamtown Rd, Delaware, Kiebler Sue S Trustee To: Earth Limit Llc, $215,000

100 N Washington St, Delaware, Red Vespa Llc To: Prepper Properties Llc, $285,000

3164 Rutherford Rd, Powell, Gottlieb Linda J To: Lehner Company Llc, $431,000