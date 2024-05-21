The turning of tassels was the last assignment for the Big Walnut High School Class of 2024. Courtesy | BWLS BWHS Class of 2024 graduates

SUNBURY — The turning of tassels was the last assignment for the Big Walnut High School Class of 2024. Big Walnut High School’s Class of 2024 had its graduation at 7 p.m. May 18 at the football stadium, 713 Miller Drive.

The 74th annual commencement was really about the beginning of the next stage of the graduates’ lives.

“The best advice I ever received about giving a graduation speech has been make it memorable or make it short,” said Superintendent Ryan McLane. “I can guarantee I’ll at least hit the second one.”

McLane went on to say that “this school year flew by,” and quoted a line from the film “Friday Night Lights” — “Forever is about to happen.”

He praised senior student influencers such as Emma Kelly, Jake Neer, Francesca Parker and Nate Sneed.

“Your journey in life, it will be full of ups and downs, but the best advice I can give you is just keep going, you’ll figure it out,” McLane said. “That’s what being an adult is all about.”

Students also got a chance to reflect on their 13 years of public schooling.

“The one thing I’ve learned from high school,” graduating student Taylor Thompson said, “Failures large and small are what connect us. They’re what builds who we are and who we will become, so I challenge you all as we leave here today to bask in the glory of graduating and celebrate our victories but celebrate knowing that these failures are what pave the path of today. They will be what guides us to who we will become.

“Do not let your failure discourage you,” Thompson concluded. “Instead, let them guide you to greatness. We all have the power to succeed despite our challenges, so do not live in fear to fail.”

Graduating student Carrington Goff said, “We are a strong class that had remarkable moments, which makes leaving Big Walnut a difficult thing to do. … To any underclassmen in the audience, I encourage you to enjoy the little moments, like sitting on the academic commons’ stairs … because once it’s over, you can’t get that moment back.”

About an hour into the ceremony, it was said the assembled seniors on the field had met all the requirements for graduation as prescribed by the Ohio Department of Education and the Big Walnut Board of Education, and were authorized to receive their diplomas, to everyone’s applause.

For more information, visit www.bwls.net (website), Big Walnut Local Schools (Facebook), Big Walnut Local Schools (YouTube) or bwlsdoh (Instagram).

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected].