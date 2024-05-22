Delaware County Notebook

Arts Park to host May Madness

Boardman Arts Park is kicking off the summer with a brand new event, May Madness, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 25.

The family friendly event will feature food trucks, island music, artist booths, water slides, fair games, summer

drinks, zany races and sand play areas.

The park is located at 154 W. William St., Delaware.

Alumni group to hold reunion

The Ashley-Brown-Elm Valley-Buckeye Valley Alumni Association will hold its eighth reunion on Saturday, May 25, at the Kilbourne United Methodist Church.

Doors will open at 1 p.m., and the program will begin at 2 p.m. with an ice cream social to follow.

The graduating classes of 1954, 1964 and 1974 will be honored.

For more information, contact Mary at 740-815-4800.

Reading challenge at Community Library

Adventure begins at the Community Library in Sunbury for its Summer Reading Challenge, May 23 through July 20th.

Preschoolers though adults, read and complete activities to earn prizes. Get started at yourcl.org or at the library. Questions? Call 740-965-3901.

Habitat for Humanity to hold fundraiser

Habitat for Humanity of Delaware & Union Counties will hold its annual Flower Sale on June 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and June 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Members of Delaware Master Gardeners will be present to answer specific questions.

Church to hold VBS

The Eastside Mission Church invites children ages 3-13 to take part in its upcoming Vacation Bible School program titled “Camp Firelight” from 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 3-7.

The church is located at 32 Joy Ave. in Delaware.

Memorial Day observance, refuse schedule

A Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 27, will begin at 10 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery, 334 S. Sandusky St., Delaware.

The ceremony, organized by local Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095, will include a flag presentation, speeches, the playing of “Taps,” and a rifle and cannon volley. The group asks attendees to please bring a lawn chair.

City offices are closed May 27. Residential refuse and recycling crews will operate on the “next day” collection schedule for the week, beginning Tuesday, May 28, through Saturday, June 1. Questions concerning the schedule may be directed to the Customer Service Request Line at 740-203-1810.

PeerFest to be held May 30

PeerFest 2024 will take place from 1-3 p.m. on May 30 at Stockhands Horses for Healing, located at 3788 Olentangy River Road in Delaware.

PeerFest, which is free and open to the public, will feature equine therapy demonstrations, vendor & community booths, raffle prizes, free ice cream, and free transportation to and from the event courtesy of Delaware Area Transit.

PeerFest is an event to celebrate the journey of recovery for many individuals who deal with mental illness and/or substance use disorder. This event is a way to celebrate hope, which gives peers the determination and self confidence that empowers them to reach their goals.

Pride Fest set for June 1

The 2024 Delaware Pride Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 1 at Boardman Arts Park, 154 W. William St., Delaware.

The free event will feature live music and entertainment, food trucks, kids zone and a silent auction.

For more information, visit www.DelawareOhioPride.org.

Event to focus on pollinators

Patty Shipley, owner and founder of Leaves for Wildlife in Sunbury, will present Gardening for Pollinators from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 15.

There is a charge for the event, which will take place at the Stratford Ecological Center in Delaware. To register, visit www.stratfordecologicalcenter.org.

Alumni banquet set for June 8

The Radnor/Radnor Area Buckeye Valley Alumni Association will hold its annual banquet on Saturday, June 8, at the Radnor Community Center.

Honored classes will be 1949, 1954, 1959, 1964, 1969, 1974 and 1979.

Reservations should be made to Sharon Roberts at 740-494-2362 or by email at [email protected].

Program for veterans

Honor Flight Columbus will hold its fifth Honor Flight at Home in Marion event to supplement its long-standing mission of honoring senior veterans by providing them with a no-cost trip to Washington, D.C. to visit their memorials.

The Honor Flight at Home program is designed to recognize and honor, in Marion, any veteran who served active duty from 1941 to 1975 who has not previously gone on an Honor Flight and cannot travel to the nation’s capital.

The event will be held Saturday, June 8, at Tri Rivers Career Center in Marion. Check-in starts at 1 p.m. with the program scheduled to run from 2-3 p.m. It is not limited to veterans of Marion County.

If you are a veteran who qualifies for the program or you know of a veteran, contact Margie Saull, Honor Flight at Home Marion event coordinator, at 740-360-8902 or [email protected].

Fundraiser for Jr. Pacers

The Jr. Pacers football and cheer program is hosting a volleyball and cornhole tournament from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 22 at SandBar Station in Delaware.

To sign up, visit www.jrpacersfootball.com.

Info on local Vietnam veterans group

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095 meets on the third Thursday of each month, except in December. Meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at the Wendy’s location north of Delaware at 2065 U.S. Route 23 N.

Meetings generally last 30-45 minutes. The meeting are open not only to Vietnam veterans, but also the general public as the group has associates who are veterans who didn’t serve during the Vietnam era and non-veterans.

Local Alcoholics Anonymous meetings

Delaware AA meetings take place at St. Peters Episcopal Church at 45 W. Winter St. in Delaware at 7 p.m. (Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday), 7 p.m. on Wednesday, and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Meetings meetings are also held at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, as well as at noon on Monday, Thursday and Friday.

Food pantry open

The Eastside Mission Church in Delaware is hosting a community food pantry from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. All are welcome.

The church is located at 32 Joy Ave., Delaware.

Meet and greet with veterans

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095 holds a meet and greet at all three Wendy’s restaurants in Delaware from 5 to 8 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month, except December.

During the meet and greet, information is provided about the chapter and upcoming events, and a percentage of sales during the three hours are donated to the chapter.

Alzheimer’s caregiver support group

A new Alzheimer’s caregiver support group has been started at the Asbury United Methodist Church in Delaware, and it is seeking new members.

The support group meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 2 p.m. The group, sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter, will be run by trained volunteers. The church is located at 55 W. Lincoln Ave.

Email local news items to [email protected].