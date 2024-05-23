Berlin, Orange, Liberty win district titles

Olentangy Berlin’s Kyle Haag fires a pitch toward home plate during Thursday’s Division I district championship at Upper Arlington. Ben Stroup | The Gazette

Kyle Haag was dominant, allowing just two hits over six scoreless innings, and got just enough help from the dish as the top-seeded Olentangy Berlin baseball team edged 11th-seeded Pickerington North 1-0 for a division I district championship Thursday at Upper Arlington.

The Bears scored what turned out to be the game’s only run in the bottom of the first, stringing together two of their four hits to break the scoring seal. Daniel Barreca started things with a double and, an out later, Parker McDaniels singled him home.

After that, scoring chances were few and far between as the teams combined for just seven hits.

Haag had a hand in that, striking out nine Panthers en route to the win. He did have five walks, though, including losing the leadoff man in the seventh.

Nic Markle moved the potential game-tying run into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt off Berlin reliever Nick Gemienhardt, and Grant Williams singled to put runners on the corners with one down, but Gemienhardt slammed the door from there, posting back-to-back strikeouts to seal the deal.

Barreca led Berlin at the plate, finishing 2-for-3 with the game’s lone run. McDaniels and Pulliam had the team’s other two hits.

North’s Will Furry suffered the setback on the mound, allowing just a run on three hits while striking out three in five innings of work.

Next up, Berlin will take on Olentangy Orange in Thursday’s regional semifinal at Grove City. First pitch is slated for 2 p.m.

Olentangy Orange 6, Dublin Coffman 3

The third-seeded Pioneers set the tone with a two-run first and broke things open with a three-run fourth on the way to a win over the sixth-seeded Shamrocks in a Division I district championship Wednesday at Olentangy Liberty.

Coffman failed to score after loading the bases with one out in its first trip to the plate before Orange, a district champ for the second straight year, took advantage of an error and a couple steals to go on top for good in the bottom half.

After Griffin Zavislak, who reached on an error, stole second, Keegan Knupp doubled him home one batter later. Knupp then stole third and scored after tagging up on a fly out by Wyatt Lidke.

The Shamrocks got a run back in the fourth, but the Pioneers answered with three more in the bottom half.

Coffman battled back with two more in the fifth before Orange smoothed out the scoring summary with an insurance run in the bottom half.

Every time the Shamrocks scored, the Pioneers answered.

Mason Woycitzky led the charge with two hits while Zavislak was 1-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored. Knupp, Lidke, Reid Hemrick and Nick Liberati also knocked in runs in the win.

Olentangy Liberty 7, Dublin Scioto 0

The 13th-seeded Patriots used a five-run fourth to run away with a win over the 12th-seeded Irish in a Division I district championship game Thursday in Grove City.

Nick Vittorini started the big fourth with a single and, after AJ Clymer worked a walk to put two on with one out, Zach Meyer singled home Vittorini to make it a 2-0 game.

A two-run single off the bat of Aydin Deen doubled the lead to 4-0 later in the inning before Parker Van Engelenhoven made it 5-0 with an RBI single of his own.

Andrew Leonard led Liberty with three hits while Deen and Clymer had two apiece.

Van Engelenhoven took care of the rest, allowing just two hits while striking out seven en route to collecting the complete-game shutout on the mound.

Next up, Liberty will take on Hilliard Bradley in Thursday’s Division I regional semifinal at Grove City. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.