Delaware County Property Transfers

9060 Tabernash Dr, Columbus, Bonifas, Brady D & Megan E To: Koehler, Shane Lawrence & Rebekah Clare, $435,000

3809 Orchard Way, Powell, Barnett, Rita E To: Truelove, Thomas & Linda, $350,000

2171 Gingerfield Way, Sunbury, Mccann, Mark Steven & Ranalli, Brooke E To: Hoff, Dylan & Alexis, $689,900

337 Buck Run Trl, Westerville, Covey, Rebecca J & Sullivan, Julie A Co Trustees To: Rutti, Carol A, $415,000

2497 Shepherd Ct, Powell, Jacobsmeyer, Jay & Marilyn Trustees To: Kienle, Brian N & Elizabeth A, $970,000

3357 Big Timber Loop, Lewis Center, Thierlein, David & Susan To: Dowler, Gregory R & Michele, $765,000

8531 Liberty Rd, Powell, Fekete, Kathy To: Snyder, Brandon & Danielle, $500,000

129 Schellinger St, Delaware, Semancik, Tyler R & Katherine C Trustees To: Lyles, Lauren & Jamarr, $416,000

6765 Oxford Woods Dr, Sunbury, Durig, Andrew C & Gabriela S Co Trustees To: Mabry, Allin & Flinn, Erin, $296,000

415 W North St, Ostrander, Mcintire, Eliza & Cedeno, Jan A Rodriguez To: Monroe, Steven & Cynthia, $210,000

654 Regency Bnd, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Pulapaka, Ramakrishna Avinash & Pentiboyina, Sagarika, $881,586

693 Hidden Springs Dr, Lewis Center, Gregg, Gail To: Xu, Ming, $250,000

6434 Bromfield Dr, Westerville, Atchison, Thomas W & Angel M To: Collier, Amy & Gerald, $750,000

3886 Sandstone Cir, Powell, Clymer, Gerald Eugene & Deborah Beth To: Novak, Scott & Colleen, $315,000

119 Dogwood Dr, Delaware, Bates, Joshua To: Murphy, Matthew Patrick III, $380,000

2765 Derby Dr, Powell, Rodriguez, Elendy V & Nicole L To: Sidhu, Manjashanpreet Singh & Monga Ridhima, $640,000