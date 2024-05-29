Council OKs annexation services

SUNBURY — With so much going on in the city, below is a review of the last couple of council meetings. Some of this has been previously mentioned in separate Gazette articles.

• On Nov. 1, a public hearing was held regarding the Limited Industrial District as an amendment to the Sunbury Zoning Code. “Mayor (Joseph) St. John emphasized to the Council that this district will prohibit housing and enable business growth as well as research facilities,” the meeting minutes stated. The police department said the officers had a demonstration of LIDAR detectors.

Several resolutions were passed, including awarding the contract for the Sedgwick Avenue Park and Reservoir improvements project to Ironsite, Inc.; and setting forth municipal services that will be provided to 378 acres in Berkshire/Trenton townships as well as another 498 acres in Trenton if they are annexed to the city.

• Ordinances approved at the Nov. 15 meeting featured harmonizing “amendments to the City of Sunbury Zode Code including creation of a Limited Industrial District and other miscellaneous revisions,” the legislation stated. Other ordinances approved the final plats for Sunbury Rolling Hills sections 2 and 3b.

• There was an update given on the renovations taking place at the municipal building and the new police building during the Dec. 6 meeting. Improvements at Reservoir and J.R. Smith parks were also in planning. In legislation, council approved ordinances for the final plats of Sunbury Eagle Creek sections 1a and 1b, as well as Sunbury Price Ponds sections 2 and 3.

• The final meeting of 2023 was on Dec. 20. Council, sans the Mayor (who recused himself), approved a resolution for “the commercial and industrial site plan and building application of Huntington National Bank for construction of a financial institution with drive-up banking services located at 221 W. Cherry St.” In other matters, Crystal Mazza was appointed to the Personnel Board of Appeals; and city-branded apparel for Council members to wear when representing Sunbury at special events or meetings was approved.

Lastly, outgoing councilman Tim Gose was thanked for his service to the city. Gose in turn thanked council and residents, saying he would “focus on family, friends, and his faith.”

In 2023, Sunbury City Council consisted of Damin Cappel, Cindi Cooper, Gose, John Grumney, David Martin, Murray Neff and Mayor St. John. Other staff in attendance include City Administrator Daryl Hennessy, City Engineer Dan Whited, Legal Counsel Dave Brehm, and Clerk of Council Amber Swain. Council typically meets at 7:30 p.m. in the Town Hall. For more information, visit sunburyvillage.com.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak photographs and reports on stories in eastern Delaware County and surrounding areas.