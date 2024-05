Delaware County Property Transfers

100 Tiller Dr, Powell, Allen, Susan P To: Greisberger, Brendan & Lauren, $510,000

5190 Leonardsburg Rd, Delaware, Moses, Roger To: Henson, Michael Andrew & Jana Lynn, $162,000

4535 Rammelsberg Dr, Westerville, Roundtree Rentals Ltd To: Beyer, Justin M & Madeline E Trustees, $675,000

38 Colquitt Ct, Delaware, D R Horton Indiana Llc To: Bratton, Jordon D & Olivia G, $454,250

3677 Foresta Grand Dr, Powell, Kuntz, Randy E & Cheryl To: Moreno, Luisa Fernanda & Florez, Juan Jose, $530,000

5073 Royal County Down, Westerville, Forcina, Juliann & Simons, Charles J To: Woodruff, Larry, $725,000

227 Honeywood Dr, Galena, Macgregor, Barbara J & Stamm, Cynthia L Trustees To: Johnston, Eldon R & Karen A Trustees, $485,000

119 Ash St, Delaware, Defrancis, Andrew D & Tracey A To: Calderon, Karla Marisela Magna & Velasquez, Tomas Parada, $410,000

130 Firestone Ct, Delaware, Roby, Elizabeth To: Large, Ronald Eugene Jr & Gardner, Jennifer Donna, $342,000

155 Bevan Way, Delaware, Siverling, Robert James & Lucinda, Jane To: Lea, Timothy & Katherine, $429,900

8750 Coldwater Dr, Powell, Gebreyes, Wondwossen & Yisman, Kidest To: Freeman, Brett & Kathleen, $745,000

285 Sage Hill Dr, Lewis Center, Rockford Homes Inc To: Lonachan, Ajeesh & Vincent, Betsy, $562,992

264 N Franklin St, Delaware, Dellipoala, Matthew W & Meggen J To: Cole, Arthur Neil & Kristen, Kelley, $685,000

283 Pointe Pl, Westerville, Walden, Jon C & Lesley C To: Zoll, K Eugene Trustee, $273,000

574 Durham Ln, Delaware, Reed, Brian E & Stegall, Nichole L To: Bellot, Zoe, $325,000

3964 Hampshire Ave, Powell, Sirojov, Akmal & Ishankulova, Nafisa To: Ly, Cuong Vi & Sylvia Luu, $550,000

9778 Oxford Cir, Powell, Rees, Brooke To: Russell, Jacob & Mitchell, Mary, $629,000

321 Timbersmith Dr, Delaware, Hanigan, Diana C To: Grodhaus, Katherine, $365,000

4828 Lynn Dr, Galena, Stando, Ed & Sharon To: Stalter, Benjamin & Maria, $750,000

4450 Crimson Maple Ln, Westerville, Schweitzer, Johanna To: Geise, Linda H & Edward J, $350,000