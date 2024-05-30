Traffic fatalities decrease over Memorial Day weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 14 crashes resulting in 17 deaths on Ohio’s roadways during the 2024 Memorial Day weekend, according to provisional statistics. This is a decrease from last year, when 26 individuals were killed. The four-day reporting period began Friday, May 24, and ran through Monday, May 27.

During the reporting period, state troopers made 19,104 traffic enforcement contacts, including 361 impaired driving arrests, 61 drug arrests, 2,662 safety belt citations and 1,090 distracted driving citations. In addition, the Patrol made 9,779 non-enforcement contacts including 1,950 motorist assists.

Motorists are reminded that roadway safety is a shared responsibility and are encouraged to call #677 to report drug activity and dangerous or impaired driving.

Submitted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.