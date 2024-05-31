Paving work to begin on Pennsylvania Avenue

Paving work will begin in June on Pennsylvania Avenue on the city of Delaware’s north side. The work will complete a phased, multi-year effort that has also included installation of new water lines and gas lines.

The entire length of Pennsylvania Avenue, from Troy Road to Sandusky Street, will receive a mill and fill treatment where the top layer of asphalt is milled and hauled away and later new asphalt is put down.

In addition to the paving, the following will also take place during this work:

• Addition of an eastbound left turn lane on Pennsylvania Avenue at Heritage Boulevard.

• Installation of a multi-use path along the north side of Pennsylvania Avenue from Heritage Boulevard to Euclid Avenue.

• Pedestrian improvements along the south side of Pennsylvania Avenue from the railroad tracks to the Hayes softball field parking lot, including sidewalk, grading, curb ramps, installation of tree lawn to separate sidewalk from roadway, and crosswalk signage.

• Rehabilitation of the traffic signal at Pennsylvania Avenue and Troy Road.

• The Delaware County Agricultural Society will pay the city to have new sidewalk installed along its Pennsylvania Avenue fairground property extending west from Euclid Avenue.

The $1.35 million project is being funded by the city, county and state, along with Addison Farms Development Tax Increment Financing ($306,000) and Columbia Gas ($175,000).

The project will be completed in September. While every attempt will be made to keep construction disturbance to a minimum, residents may experience lane restrictions, traffic delay,s and increased noise during regular business hours.

Submitted by the City of Delaware.