Delaware County Property Transfers

1529 Goldwell Dr, Sunbury, Northstar Residential Development Llc To: Fischer Homes Columbus II Llc, $80,400

577 Legacy Dr, Westerville, Treglia, Philip J To: Bast, Audriana & Guillory, Samuel, $423,200

828 Penry Rd, Delaware, Shively Anita S Successor Trustee To: Lewis, Joshua Paul & Lindsay Leigh & Shively, Anita S, $112,734

850 Myer’s Glen Rd, Delaware, Bricker, Carl A & Lisa J To: Hrynkow, Andrew & Jennifer, $680,000

10 S Central St, Ashley, Henry, Robert E To: Wade, Keith W & Trudy, $155,000

5879 St George Ave, Westerville, Lee, Andrew R To: Eppley, Elizabeth P & Alexander H, $576,000

273 Springer Woods Blvd, Delaware, D R Horton Indiana Llc To: Brooks, Dajuandre, 491,900

5448 Ketterington Ln, Westerville, Barr, Linda G Trustee To: Mosher, Joseph T & Jennifer L, $584,200

2714 Bellgrove Pl, Delaware, D R Horton Indiana Llc To: Wood, Tom Wayne & Sandra Jayne, $616,790

529 Brayshaw Dr, Ostrander, D R Horton Indiana Llc To: Mcninch, Rodney & Kimberly, $549,900

5880 Ludwig St, Powell, Epcon Hyatts Llc To: Livingston, Scott G & Carol A, $647,923

491 Pisa Loop, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Kaur, Kirandeep & Bir, Kamal Singh, $481,675

236 Wyman Lake Dr, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Mohan, Deepak Chowdhary & Eshwaran, Priya Dharshini, $509,495

5260 Bayside Ridge Dr, Galena, Kempton, Ashley & Matthew To: Foutz, Dan & Jillian, $719,000

5525 Jessica Ln, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Nelson, Courtney D, $461,410

626 Habitat Way, Sunbury, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Sprowls, Gary W, $469,795

2973 Shoreline Dr, Lewis Center, Fox, Maryedna To: Keplinger, Patricia M & Charles D, $550,000

1581 Cromwill Loop, Delaware, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Karlapudi, Subbarai Chowdary & Narra, Neeharika, $667,414

513 Rochdale Run, Delaware, Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc To: Friess, Kathleen J, $360,411

2855 Berlin Manor Dr, Delaware, Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc To: Tummalapalli, Arunkumar N & Swathi, $845,475

3566 Crimson Stone Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Karnani, Shailesh & Savita, $562,070

3336 Logsdon Loop, Delaware, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Wang, Yu Hui & Huo Yue, $636,120

357 Mulberry Way, Westerville, Thomas, Matthew O & Tabor, Amy To: Ali, Sherif & Jade C, $425,000

8699 Pennycress Ln, Lewis Center, Hung, Kam & Rachel To: Peters, Kai M, $386,000