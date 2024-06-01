Free Summer Kids Series kicks off June 4

The Strand Theatre’s Free Summer Kids Series was renamed in 2023 to The Sandy Hardymon Free Summer Kids Series. The popular series, a staple in Delaware County for decades, will run from June 4 to July 30 this year at the historic cinema, 28 E. Winter St. in Delaware.

Admission is free, but those who can are asked to donate designated items each week to benefit local nonprofit organizations.

“The mission is to offer Delaware children free daytime entertainment, teach them to give to those in need and provide essential supplies to local charities that benefit from these donations,” said Tracey Peyton, managing director. “The Strand takes immense pride in this long-standing program as their way of service to the community — giving from one generation to the next!”

The series will feature two shows on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to each show time.

The 2024 shows are as follows. For a list of each week’s suggested donations and local nonprofit partner, visit

www.strandtheatreoh.org.

• June 4 – Despicable Me 3

• June 11 – Trolls Band Together

• June 18 – Spiderman: Across the Spider Verse

• June 25 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

• July 9 – Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie

• July 16 – Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken

• July 23 — Migration

• July 30 — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

“When we can instill this spirit of generosity at such an early age, this is only a glimpse of what is to come — a future of charitable adults, which is something that all non-profits can use a little bit more of. It makes my heart melt to see our patrons answer this call to action. It makes my job very rewarding in that sense.”

The Strand Theatre established in 1916 is one of the 10 oldest continuously operating movie theatres in the country showing first-run films. The nonprofit Strand has also been recognized nationally for its Sensory initiative and is a recent recipient of the Quality-of-Life Award given out by the Delaware Chamber of Commerce to a non-profit group that makes a significant contribution to the community.

The Strand has been the recipient of two awards in 2021 because of their efforts during the pandemic: The Main Street Delaware’s Business Innovation Award and the statewide Ohio Historical Theatre of the Year Award, presented by Heritage Ohio.

Submitted by the Strand Theatre.