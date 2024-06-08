Program to highlight history of stagecoaches

SUNBURY — On Tuesday, June 11, Dr. Becky Cornett will present a program on the “Stagecoach Era in Central Ohio” at 7:30 p.m. in the Myers Inn Museum.

This is a story of the development of modern transportation, economic development, and communication among villages, towns, and cities near and far. Central Ohio claims part of the famous National Road, which was key to westward expansion and was “loaded” with stagecoaches, wagons, inns and taverns. Stagecoaches were also integral to the development of the U.S. Postal Service throughout the United States. Sunbury’s history as a stagecoach town features its own Myers Inn (Sunbury Tavern), which was at the intersection of two popular stagecoach routes.

Cornett is a retired health care administrator who has developed a volunteer “career” centering around national, state and local history. Since 2020, she has been the moderator of Ohio History Alive!, a feature of the Ohio History Connection’s Conestoga Society. Cornett has also served on the board of the Delaware County Historical Society and also conducts research and contributes articles to that organization. In spring 2023, Cornett taught the six-week Ohio Wesleyan University Lifelong Learning Institute course “An Armchair Tour of Delaware County and Its History” with her colleague, OWU student Ronan Thompson. She is a member of BWAHS.

Admission is free for the program. Myers Inn Museum is located at the intersection of South Columbus and Granville streets in the center of Sunbury.

Submitted by the Big Walnut Area Historical Society.