Keller, Gates, Murphy shine at MCC

MARION — The Marion Country Club hosted the Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association’s second-in-series tournament Tuesday, with Galion’s Logan Keller, Pleasant’s Maura Murphy and River Valley’s Asher Gates capturing top honor in their respective divisions.

Keller, who collected an eagle, two birdies and six pars on his way to winning his second HOJGA crown of the summer, finished with a five-over-par 76 to top the 16-18 division. Dylan Moore of Pleasant placed second at 79, while Kaden Ottley of Olentangy and Parker Steffanni of Delaware Hayes shared a tie for third at 80. Ridgemont’s Dawson Manns picked up fifth at 83.

Murphy carded an 83 to win the girls’ division with her seven pars and a second HOJGA series win. Maddie Murphy of Pleasant closed second at 92 with Olentangy’s Olivia Ross finishing third with a 94. Harding’s Rayma Smith’s 99 took fourth, followed by Madelyn Taylor of North Union, who shot a 106.

Gates topped the 13-15 division and was honored for his three-under-par 74 (low score of the day). His two birdies and eleven pars helped him to the win. Wynford’s Clay Rogers was second at 85, while Liam Rhea of Fairbanks edged into third at 87. Pleasant’s Matt Murphy picked up fourth at 89, and Nolen West, also of Pleasant, was next at 90.

Pleasant’s Kolton Crider shot 43 to excel among his 12-and-under, 9-hole group from the Club’s orange tees. He nabbed one birdie and two pars. Adam Keller of Colonel Crawford took second at 51. Miri Taylor of North Union and Bryce Bollenbaugh of Marysville tied for third at 59 and Aiden Isler of Pleasant shot 63 to round out the top players in the youngest group.

The next HOJGA tournament will be held at Marysville Golf Club on Wednesday.