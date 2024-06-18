Five Bishops named to All-Region teams

Five Ohio Wesleyan University men’s lacrosse players were named to the All-Region 5 teams by the Intercollegiate Men’s Lacrosse Coaches Association, it was announced by the IMLCA.

Junior long-stick midfielder Anthony Fresolone, junior goalkeeper Nathan George, freshman midfielder Henry Ross, and junior defenseman Wes Silver were first-team all-region selections, and freshman attacker Wade Beckstrom was an honorable mention choice.

Fresolone, George, and Silver were part of a defensive unit that led the North Coast Athletic Conference and ranked fourth in NCAA Division III in fewest goals allowed (126), and led the league and ranked 11th in NCAA Division III in scoring defense (7.88) this season.

Individually, George led NCAC starting goalkeepers and ranked 15th in NCAA Division III with an 8.72 goals-against average and ranked second in the conference in saves percentage (.554), while Silver tied for fourth in the league and tied for 17th in NCAA Division III in caused turnovers per game (2.88). Fresolone, George, and Silver were honorable mention All-America and first-team all-conference selections this season.

Ross was third on the team and led Bishop midfielders with 23 goals and tied for second on the team with 38 points. Ross was an honorable mention All-America and a first-team All-NCAC pick this season.

Beckstrom led the Bishops with 44 goals and 63 points on the season, with the 44 goals and 63 points ranking fifth and sixth, respectively, in the NCAC. He was an honorable mention All-America selection and was named NCAC Newcomer of the Year and a first-team All-NCAC choice this season.

Ohio Wesleyan finished the season with an 11-5 overall record. The Battling Bishops finished second in the NCAC championship race with a 7-1 mark.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.