Bishops earn Academic All-District honors

Ohio Wesleyan University sophomore Claire Coleman, sophomore Phoebe Dreschel, senior Addystin Lykins, junior Sarah Mazzei, and junior Katelyn Stapleton received Academic All-District recognition in women’s track & field from the College Sports Communicators, it was announced this week.

Coleman majors in zoology and Spanish.

Dreschel majors in psychology and Spanish.

Lykins majors in inclusive elementary education.

Mazzei majors in inclusive elementary education.

Stapleton majors in inclusive elementary education.

Academic All-District honors are bestowed by the College Sports Communicators. To be considered for the teams, one must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or better and be ranked in the top 50 in the region in at least one individual event.

MEN’S TRACK & FIELD

Ohio Wesleyan University junior Wes Horton, junior Coleman Kegler, and junior Trey Theobald received Academic All-District recognition in men’s track & field from the College Sports Communicators, it was announced this week.

Horton majors in sociology/anthropology and psychology.

Kegler majors in pre-medicine and biology.

Theobald majors in biochemistry and pre-medicine.

BASEBALL

Ohio Wesleyan University junior Sammy Stoner and sophomore Zane Vitense received Academic All-District recognition in baseball from the College Sports Communicators, it was recently announced.

Stoner majors in finance.

Vitense majors in business administration and sports and exercise management.

SOFTBALL

Ohio Wesleyan University senior Alyssa Back, senior Sara Bias, senior Sophia Cegledy, senior Katie Chittum, and junior Avery Panozzo received Academic All-District recognition in softball from the College Sports Communicators, it was recently announced.

Back majors in psychology.

Bias majors in exercise science and psychology.

Cegledy majors in nutrition and psychology.

Chittum majors in mathematics, psychology, and educational studies.

Panozzo majors in biology and sociology/anthropology.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.