Culvert work to impact traffic on US 23

U.S. Route 23 between Meeker Way and state Route 315 will be reduced to one lane in each direction so ODOT can replace a culvert near The Barn at Stratford. ODOT will also have Stratford Rd closed at U.S. 23, with a detour using Meeker Way.

The work will take place July 8-28. ODOT has put contract incentives in place to encourage the contractor to finish as early as possible.

To help ensure the safety of the construction workers as well as the traveling public, motorists should remain alert, reduce their speed, and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone. Remember, move over or slow down.

Submitted by the City of Delaware.