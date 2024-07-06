Summer Crisis Program aiding Ohioans

The Ohio Department of Development and Bridges Community Action Partnership are once again offering assistance to help Ohio’s families stay cool during the hot summer months.

From now through Sept. 30, income-eligible Ohioans can receive assistance in paying their electric bill, purchasing an air conditioner or fan, or making repairs to their central air conditioning unit through the Ohio Department of Development’s Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program.

The Summer Crisis Program assists low-income households or those that have a disconnection notice, have been shut off, are trying to establish new service on their electric bill, require air conditioning, or those with an elderly household member (60 years or older) who can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for their health. Qualifying medical conditions can include lung disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, asthma and others.

To qualify for assistance, Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines for a family of up to seven members, and 60 percent of the State Median Income for a family of eight or more members. For a family of four, the annual income must be at or below $54,600.

Last year, the Summer Crisis Program assisted more than 44,000 households in Ohio, providing a total of $13.4 million in benefits.

To apply for the program, clients are required to schedule an appointment with Bridges Community Action Partnership. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 740-369-3184.

Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:

• Copies of their most recent energy bills.

• A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member.

• Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members.

• Proof of disability (if applicable).

• Physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health (if there isn’t a household member over the age of 60).

Executive Director Andrew Binegar remarked, “The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) continues to be a crucial part of Bridges Community Action Partnership. Many customers face difficulties maintaining their utility services due to limited financial resources. HEAP’s main objective is to provide positive financial support by helping low-income customers manage their payment challenges related to affordability.”

Ohioans enrolled in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus (PIPP) program who meet the above criteria may also be eligible for assistance towards their default PIPP payment, first PIPP payment, central air conditioning repairs, or may receive an air conditioning unit and/or fan.

For more information about the Summer Crisis Program, and what is needed to apply, contact Bridges Community Action Partnership at 740-369-3184. To be connected to your local Energy Assistance Provider visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or call (800) 282-0880.

The Ohio Department of Development empowers communities to succeed by investing in Ohio’s people, places, and businesses. Learn more about our work at development.ohio.gov.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Development.