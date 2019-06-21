Trail toasts beverages

There’s a new trail in Delaware County where explorers can find new ways to quench their thirst.

The Vine & Bine Trail takes visitors to locally-owned businesses to sample small-batch beers and handcrafted wines, all within the county. If you’re familiar with the Bourbon Trail in Kentucky, this is Delaware County’s version, featuring six breweries and four wineries. It doesn’t include chains and/or places that sell but don’t make their own product.

“Vine & Bine? Glad you asked! Grapes grow on vines; hops grow on bines,” the marketing organization Destination Delaware County Ohio states in the pamphlet it recently issued for the Vine & Bine Trail.

Since there’s no particular order one needs to follow in order to visit the 10 venues on the trail, each is described below in alphabetical order.

• Blend of Seven Winery (1400 Stratford Road, Delaware): A visit to a local winery led to Steve and Sandi Weddington eventually opening their own business. Steve, the “Willy Wonka of wine,” was said in a past Gazette article to have created a “wine float. They coupled with local ice cream shop, Dari Point, to create the concoction, which comes from using some of their fruity blends and a corresponding flavor of ice cream.”

• Ill Mannered Brewing Co. (38 Grace Drive, Powell): “Ill Mannered Brewery has been creating award-winning, handmade, small-batch beers since 2015,” reads the description in the Vine & Bine Trail pamphlet. “We’re serving up delicious housemade beers along with cider, wine, and spirits. Small plates of local artisan bites are available from our kitchen, and we have a regular rotation of Food Trucks.”

• Nocterra Brewing Co. (41 Depot St., Powell): This Powell taproom and beer garden states on its website, “With so many styles of beer to explore and so many ways to get out and enjoy life, the simplest equation is the most effective.” The business’ beer trail includes its brands Scioto Coast IPA, Hawaiian Swell Line draft with mango and passion fruit, and the Great Stoutdoors.

• The Oak & Brazen Wine Co. (38 E. Winter St., Delaware): A recent Gazette article said owners Jeff and Gina Kirby “produce 16 varietals of wine … from juice and grapes sourced from both California and Washington state, which led to the business’ tagline: ‘Grown on the coast. Crafted in the city.’ “We have great, quality wines. I can definitely attest to that,” Jeff Kirby said. “The goal with our wines is to have a wine for every taste that walks through the door.”

• Old Dog Alehouse & Brewery (13 W. William St., Delaware): This restaurant with a patio across from Delaware City Hall features an all-grain nano brewery whose draft beer list includes their own brands, like the Curly Stout, Louie’s Paw pale ale, Snake Eater malty amber and Tasso’s Watchtower Kolsch-style ale.

• Olentangy River Brewing Co. (303 Green Meadows Drive South, Lewis Center): On Tuesday nights, folks meet at the Lewis Center brewery to run a couple miles to Highbanks Metro Park and then celebrate with a few beers. If you’re not that ambitous, you can still enjoy a pint or draft of such beverages as the Alum Creek Beach Blond ale, Belgian Aloha Tripel, or Roosevelt Coffee Stout.

• Powell Village Winery (50 S. Liberty St., Powell): “We produce all of our wines from grapes and juice sourced from notable grape-growing regions throughout California,” this tasting room states in the Vine & Bine pamphlet. “We strive to craft wines for every palate, and we hope you find one…or a few… that you love.” Varieties include Moscato, Merlot and a Cab/Syrah blend.

• Restoration Brew Worx (25 N. Sandusky St., Delaware): “I’m always learning. Even after brewing for so long, I really like learning still,” said head brewer Frank Barickman, in a past Gazette article. “Trying to do new beers, new techniques. Beer’s always changing, so I try to keep up with the new stuff.” Since May 2015, Frank and his wife, Roma, and their staff have been serving up a wide variety of craft beverages paired with fresh-made pub food for lunch and dinner.

• Soine Vineyards Winery (3510 Clark Shaw Road, Powell): “Soine Vineyards (pronounced soy-knee) is the only family-owned and operated winery vineyard in Delaware County,” states the Vine & Bine Trail pamphlet. “Soine Vineyards was established in 2003, and we have planted thousands of grapevines producing multiple red, white, and rosé wines. Our wines have garnered numerous awards, including the coveted designation of Ohio Quality Wine. Any time is a great time to plan a visit – the tasting room is open all year long.”

• Staas Brewing Co. (31 W. Winter St., Delaware): In a past Gazette article, a regular customer said, “The beer is so good and fresh,” at Staas. “It’s like an old-school tavern.” That must be why the online news site Buzzfeed crowned Staas the best brewery in Ohio. “Liz and Don Staas appreciated the recognition after more than three years of hard work and wearing multiple hats on the job” as brewers and owners.

Aside from their unique libations and being within the Delaware County limits, these establishments offer one other thing in common.

“They all love what they’re doing,” said Joan Ayscue, communications assistant for Destination Delaware. “They have such a love for their craft. You’re going to want to keep coming back.”

For more information, go online to www.visitdelohio.com.

The exterior of Staas Brewing Co. in downtown Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/06/web1_Staas-before-it-opens.jpg The exterior of Staas Brewing Co. in downtown Delaware. Gary Budzak | Gazette Restoration Brew Worx makes its own beer in-house in downtown Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/06/web1_Restoration-exterior.jpg Restoration Brew Worx makes its own beer in-house in downtown Delaware. Gary Budzak | Gazette The Oak & Brazen Wine Co. is next to The Strand Theatre in Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/06/web1_Oak-Brazen.jpg The Oak & Brazen Wine Co. is next to The Strand Theatre in Delaware. Gary Budzak | Gazette

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

